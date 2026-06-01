A resurfaced Instagram video from Matt Brown has gained new attention after his brother claimed the former 'Alaskan Bush People' star may have died from a 'self-inflicted' injury. The renewed focus on Brown's past social media posts has prompted discussion of his long-standing struggles with addiction and mental health, which he had previously addressed publicly.

The situation escalated after Brown's brother, Bear Brown, shared a statement describing the discovery of a body believed to be Matt, while urging respect and restraint online. Authorities have not publicly released a full determination on the cause of death.

Matt Brown: 'Never Give Up, Never Surrender'

In a 2024 Instagram post, Matt Brown spoke to followers about his mental health, using the platform to reflect on recovery and coping tools he had developed over the years. He described his strategy for processing his feelings when he sensed something was bothering him or when he noticed himself doing unproductive things.

'I've been concentrating on, because things have gotten a little bit rough. You know how it is when life hits,' he said in the first video.

He added that when he was feeling that way, it was important to 'sit down, figure out what's going on and what to do about it.' Whenever he caught himself feeling that way, he revisited his recovery training. He shared one technique for processing his emotions using cards: he wrote what he was going through on the front and the solutions on the back, and checked them later to see if they worked.

'Basically, I'll write down the people and events in my life, whether or not they are toxic or whether or not they are good, and then on the back I will take a realistic assessment of what I've written on the front that allows me to better understand where I am in the room cognitively rather than by responding to them by emotions,' he added.

'Alright, guys, never give up, never surrender,' he concluded.

The video highlighted Brown's focus on structured recovery methods and his use of tools developed during treatment at the Betty Ford Center, which he referenced as part of his long-term sobriety efforts.

'He Struggled For A Long Time'

Matt's brother, Bear, later shared a detailed account of how family members learned of Matt's death. According to him, his youngest brother, Noah Brown, was the first to identify Matt's body when he was pulled out of the water. Bear shared his assessment of the situation, saying Matt died from a 'self-inflicted' injury.

'I would've never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly,' Bear explained on TikTok. 'He struggled for a long time, as I've mentioned. I was so worried he was gonna end up OD'd or something like that. I didn't think that he would hurt himself. It does look as though the injury is self-inflicted.'

In the same video, Bear asked the public to 'please be respectful to my family and to my mum.' He also encouraged fans and critics to be careful with their comments because 'sometimes words can hurt more than fists can.' He reminded everyone, including those who watched their docuseries, that they are 'real people too.'

Bear's statement underscored the impact of public speculation during a difficult time for the family.

Bear Speaks On Matt's Addiction Struggles

Bear Brown previously spoke about his brother's long-running struggles with addiction and periods of estrangement from the family.

'He has been struggling for a long time, you know, with alcohol and drugs and stuff,' Bear said of Matt. 'I was getting really worried about him.'

Bear added that Matt had done a lot of stuff that many did not know about. He also clarified that the family did not shun Matt; it was Matt who 'didn't want anything to do with the family.'

In their last conversation, Matt reportedly told him that he had 'fallen off the wagon.' Bear encouraged his older sibling to get back on rehab, reminding him 'You've got this, you fought it a lot before.'

'That was the last call I had with him. I know that he's had problems and struggles and stuff like that, but I've never thought that he would take his own life,' Bear added.

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Matt Brown's History Of Substance Abuse

Matt Brown was part of the early seasons of 'Alaskan Bush People', before entering rehab in 2016 to address substance abuse issues. At the time, he spoke about reaching a breaking point.

'I could see myself spiraling,' he told People that year, adding that he was nervous about coming clean to his family about his drinking. 'There was a lot of anxiety. It took a couple days to work up the guts to tell my parents. But their support was unbelievable. It instantly made me feel better and like I could be successful on this journey.'

Despite periods of recovery, Matt later relapsed and left 'Alaskan Bush People' in 2019 amid ongoing struggles and reported tensions with his family.

Matt Brown's death has left questions as authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding the case. While his brother's statement suggested apparent suicide, no official determination has been publicly confirmed.