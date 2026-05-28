Akon has confirmed in a new interview that he has 'multiple' wives, telling a US podcast that his polyamorous marriage operates under a strict one-way rule in which he is 'the only man' in the relationship and his partners are not allowed other lovers.

The 53-year-old Lonely and Smack That singer has long faced rumours about his private life, but has usually kept the details off the record. Speaking on the We Need to Talk podcast, he addressed the speculation directly, describing what he called his 'poly' set-up and outlining the hierarchy that governs it. The exact number of wives remains unclear and has not been independently confirmed, so the arrangement rests entirely on his own account.

Akon's 'Only Man' Rule

Pressed on how many women he is married to, Akon avoided giving a number. He laughed that he would 'leave that to your imagination,' refusing to pin down a figure even as he acknowledged there are several.

What he did make clear was the central condition. In his words, he can have multiple wives, but they cannot have multiple husbands or male partners. He said he is regarded as 'the only man' in the household and that exclusivity is part of the deal for anyone who joins his family structure.

Akon framed the arrangement as a consensual polyamorous marriage in which everyone knows the rules from the outset. In his view, it only works if every woman accepts the dynamic and communicates clearly about what she can and cannot tolerate.

'You got to be mature enough to know if this is the situation that I'm going to park in, I have to communicate,' Akon said on the show. He listed the sort of boundaries he expects his wives to set out, adding: 'This I like, this I don't like. This I'm for, this I'm not for, and this is what I'm willing to deal with, this is what I'm not willing to deal with. And once y'all lay down those rules, just abide by them. It's literally that simple.'

He also presented the relationship as mutually beneficial, saying that by following the rules his wives gain security and support. According to his account, each woman 'gets to benefit in some way' because there is a man committed to taking care of them, although he did not go into any financial or legal detail.

Inside The Marriage Hierarchy

Beyond the headline claim of multiple wives, Akon described a hierarchy within the marriage. He said there is a clear ranking and that his first wife must be treated as the senior partner in the group.

'That one is the reason you even got one, two or three. She's the queen,' he explained. 'Nobody violates wife No. 1. The moment they violate, [they're] out the door.'

In his telling, the first wife holds that status because of what he called the 'sacrificing' of her original relationship with him, accepting the shift from a conventional marriage into a polyamorous one. Any new partner, he said, has to respect that history.

'With new people [joining] your family, there's going to be new attitudes, new mindsets, new behaviours and the [first wife has] to deal with that,' he said, acknowledging that tensions can emerge as the family expands.

What Akon did not clarify on the podcast is whether the 'wife No. 1' he refers to is businesswoman Tomeka Thiam, the woman previously known publicly as his spouse. Court records cited in earlier reports and referenced again by the Daily Star state that Thiam filed for divorce on 11 September last year, four days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary. The pair are understood to have been together since the mid-1990s.

Those proceedings suggest his personal life remains in flux even as he sets out his idealised model of a poly household. The divorce has not been finalised in the public record cited by the tabloid, and Akon did not address it in the interview. Without confirmation from Thiam or legal representatives, the overlap between his current 'multiple wives' and that long-term marriage remains unclear.

Communication And Control

Akon admitted there are challenges built into what he repeatedly described as a 'strange' or unusual dynamic. He said differences in personality, expectations and priorities can create friction when several partners are involved, particularly when one woman is expected to be the unchallenged 'queen.'

Still, he maintained that clear communication from the outset can keep the structure working. In his version, it is a mature, rules-based household where everyone understands the trade-offs and agrees to them.

That careful framing fits the way he has handled questions about his private life for years. The singer, whose commercial peak came in the 2000s and early 2010s, has typically declined to answer directly when asked about polygamy or the number of children and partners he has. The We Need to Talk appearance is one of the rare occasions he has spoken in detail, even if he still chose to leave key facts, including the total number of wives, deliberately vague.

For fans, the interview has pulled back the curtain just enough to confirm long-running rumours, while still leaving plenty of room for speculation about who exactly counts as a wife and how the strict one-way rule works in daily life.