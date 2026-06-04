The acquittal of former convenience store owner Chikei Rick Chow in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton has reignited painful divisions in South Carolina, with community leaders warning against racial backlash after calls emerged on social media urging people to boycott Asian-owned businesses.

Read more Rick Chow Trial Verdict: Did He Kill 14-Year-Old Cyrus Carmack-Belton? Rick Chow Trial Verdict: Did He Kill 14-Year-Old Cyrus Carmack-Belton?

A jury in Columbia found Rick Chow, 61, not guilty of murder over the 2023 death of Carmack-Belton, a Black teenager who was shot during a chase that began outside Chow's convenience store. The verdict has left the victim's family devastated and prompted renewed demonstrations demanding justice.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom as the decision was delivered. Members of Carmack-Belton's family reportedly broke down in tears, while Chow remained seated silently before lowering his head into his hands.

The case has been one of the most closely watched criminal trials in South Carolina in recent years, touching on issues of race, self-defence, gun ownership and community trust.

Rick Chow and Cyrus' Encounter Ended In Death

The fatal incident took place on 28 May 2023 at a petrol station and convenience store on Parklane Road in Columbia.

Carmack-Belton entered the shop before Chow and his son, Andy, and accused him of stealing bottled water. Authorities later said surveillance footage showed the teenager had not taken anything from the store, but another CCTV footage showed Cyrus taking water from the fridge.

What followed was a confrontation that escalated into a pursuit stretching more than 130 yards (390 feet) away from the business.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Chow acted out of anger after wrongly believing the teenager had stolen four bottles of water. They maintained that Carmack-Belton was fleeing when he was shot in the back.

A handgun was recovered near the teenager after the shooting. However, prosecutors insisted the weapon had fallen during the chase and that Carmack-Belton never pointed it at anyone.

Solicitor Byron E. Gipson told jurors that Chow had 'chased a kid down' and placed a bottle of water before the court while arguing that a young life had been valued less than a minor misunderstanding.

Rick Chow's Lawyer Claims Self-Defence Saved Son's Life

Defence attorney Shaun Kent argued that the case was not about alleged shoplifting but about a father responding to what he believed was an immediate threat to his son's life.

According to testimony presented by the defence, Carmack-Belton stumbled during the chase, turned and pointed a 9mm pistol equipped with a laser towards Chow and his son. Chow then fired a single shot from his Glock pistol. Kent told jurors that his client made a split-second decision to protect Andy Chow after seeing a gun aimed at him.

Prosecutors challenged that account, noting that no witnesses outside the Chow family testified that they saw the teenager point a firearm. They argued that the family's version of events was unsupported by independent evidence.

After deliberations, jurors sided with the defence and acquitted Rick Chow of murder.

Vigils and Protests for Cyrus Create Further Division

The verdict has triggered anger across parts of Richland County, where the shooting originally sparked vigils and protests. At one memorial gathering in 2023, supporters arranged empty water bottles to spell out 'Cyrus'.

Following the acquittal, protesters once again gathered demanding accountability. Signs reading 'Justice 4 Cyrus' appeared outside the former store, while community discussions intensified online.

Some social media users responded with calls to boycott Asian-owned businesses, prompting concern from civic leaders who warned against blaming entire communities for the actions of one individual.

Meanwhile, the Carmack-Belton's family has vowed to continue its fight through the civil courts.

Attorney and South Carolina legislator Todd Rutherford, standing alongside the teenager's father after the verdict, said the decision left many feeling that Black children's lives were being disregarded.

For Cyrus Carmack-Belton's loved ones, the legal case may be over, but the heartbreak and debate surrounding his death show little sign of fading.