US Vice President JD Vance has claimed that 'mass migration' in Europe contributed to the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton, a statement that prompted a sharp rebuke from Downing Street, as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met the teenager's grieving family in London.

Henry Nowak was killed in Southampton by Vickrum Digwa, who was later convicted of his murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years. Digwa falsely claimed during the incident that Nowak had made racist remarks, a claim the court rejected.

Vance Claims Migration Led to Nowak's Death

Vance posted comments on social media describing Henry Nowak's death as 'enraging' and linking it to what he called 'mass invasion of migrants' in Europe. He argued that Western governments had weakened their own societies by failing to control borders and accused political leaders of allowing conditions that made such tragedies more likely.

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few… https://t.co/e3HkjzWzwU — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 5, 2026

In the same post, Vance also boasted Trump's hardline immigration policies, saying 'One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership.'

Downing Street responded within hours, rejecting what it described as attempts to interfere in domestic British affairs. According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the government would not accept outside commentary that sought to 'stir up division' at a time when the Nowak family were still grieving.

'In recent days we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets,' the spokesperson said. The statement also stressed that the family of Henry Nowak had asked for his death not to be used to deepen public tensions.

Political Rift Between Washington and London

Read more Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage Clash Over Henry Nowak Case and Two-Tier Policing Row Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage Clash Over Henry Nowak Case and Two-Tier Policing Row

The US vice president's intervention follows a series of recent disputes between Washington and London over policing and migration, with both governments already exchanging diplomatic criticism in recent weeks.

Downing Street has also rejected earlier US suggestions that the UK operates 'two-tier policing.' Officials in London have privately expressed frustration at what they see as a growing willingness by senior US figures to comment on sensitive domestic issues. The Foreign Office is understood to have sought clarification from its American counterparts following the remarks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met Henry Nowak's family at Downing Street, saying he was deeply moved by their visit and promising to look at what more could be done after the conviction. That meeting took place as people continued to discuss how police acted on the night of the attack.

The killing has also led to protests in Southampton, where clashes resulted in injured officers and arrests. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now stepping in to probe more.

The IOPC review will focus on how officers responded on the night he was stabbed in Southampton and whether their actions met professional standards while he was still alive and in police custody nearby. This includes scrutiny of the moments after the attack, when officers restrained him after he had already been gravely injured, as shown in newly released bodycam footage that has triggered public concern.