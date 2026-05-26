Logan Paul was taken to hospital in Newark on Saturday night after suffering a torn left triceps during WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, with the company later confirming on Monday Night Raw that the United States Champion faces a long spell on the sidelines.

Paul was defending the World Tag Team Championship alongside Austin Theory when the injury occurred near the end of the bout. The pair, aligned under Paul Heyman's new faction The Vision, had only been tag partners since late March, when they beat The Usos to win the titles, according to Post Wrestling.

WWE Injury Update Stalls Plans

The injury update came from Michael Cole on Monday Night Raw, who told viewers that Paul had suffered a 'torn left triceps' and was expected to be 'out for months.' WWE did not give a precise timetable or a formal medical breakdown, leaving uncertainty over the severity of the tear and whether surgery will be required.

Replays from Saturday's event, cited by sports outlet Heavy, appear to show Angelo Dawkins diving into Paul late in the match. Paul seems to catch Dawkins, but Dawkins' momentum drives his weight into Paul's left arm. Heavy reported that the impact may have contributed to the injury, although WWE has not confirmed the exact moment the tear occurred.

Unbelievable... 😱



The Vision remain the World Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/1UAHz4fjYX — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2026

The incident is a reminder that, for all the spectacle, professional wrestling carries real physical risk. Paul's rapid rise in WWE has been built on high risk spots and athletic sequences, and that same style has now left him facing a significant lay off.

There has still been no confirmation over whether Paul will need surgery, what rehabilitation will involve or whether he could return before the end of the year. Until WWE or Paul provides more detail, any timeline for his comeback remains speculation.

The Vision Regroups As Logan Paul Faces Months Out

If Logan Paul is unavailable for months, WWE still has a live product to manage and a tag division to keep moving. On Raw, Paul Heyman moved quickly to explain how The Vision would adapt after the Logan Paul injury update, telling Austin Theory that he had already accounted for the situation in the fine print.

'Logan Paul knows better than anyone else, this ain't ballet,' Heyman said, according to Bleacher Report. 'And when you and Logan Paul became the tag team champions, I put in every contract, 'The Vision defending the tag team titles.''

He then spelled out what that meant in practice. 'That means any member of The Vision teaming with any member of The Vision of my choice. Which means you are going to be the tag team champion with, oh, I don't know, off the top of my head, Bron Breakker. And I expect the two of you to defend those titles with honour and dignity.'

BREAKING: Logan Paul has suffered a torn tricep in his tag-team match against the Street Profits at SNME this past weekend.



He will be out for a number of months.



Bron Breakker will take his place and be one half of the World Tag-Team Champions with Austin Theory.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nuBszVasIz — RingsideChasers (@RingsideChasers) May 26, 2026

The contractual workaround suits Heyman's on screen persona, but it also gives WWE a way to keep the belts within its new faction without stripping Paul while he recovers. Austin Theory seemed to embrace the change rather than fight it. 'Every single person that was involved with hurting him, I wanna take them out,' he said, casting himself as the avenging partner rather than the abandoned one.

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Bron Breakker's elevation into the tag title picture adds another layer to the reshuffle. Another Vision member, Bronson Reed, has also been sidelined by injury, although reports suggest he could return between August and October, depending on recovery. Once Reed is back, The Vision may suddenly find itself with more options than it can easily contain, even if its biggest name is still rehabbing a torn arm.

What stands out most is Paul's silence. As of the latest reports, he has not publicly commented on Heyman's manoeuvring, Theory's vow of revenge or his own prognosis. For someone who usually lives online, that lack of comment is notable, though understandable if he is facing surgery and a lengthy recovery.

WWE, meanwhile, appears content to let the storyline run while the medical reality unfolds off camera. The company has its injury explanation, its faction workaround and its new tag pairing in place. What it does not yet have is a clear timeline for when its most polarising star will be back in the ring.