Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a warning that the United States is attempting to interfere in British democracy following recent statements from US Vice-President JD Vance. The diplomatic friction stems from Vance attributing the murder of British teenager Henry Nowak to mass migration policies.

Downing Street addressed the situation after the senior Republican posted on X that Nowak would have survived had European leaders rejected mass migration. A spokesperson for the prime minister noted that recent days have seen individuals actively trying to stir up division and meddle in domestic affairs.

Vance and State Department Draw Downing Street Rebuke Over Nowak Comments

Without explicitly naming the vice-president, the prime minister's office condemned the international commentary surrounding the criminal case. Officials said the grieving Nowak family had explicitly requested their son's death not be exploited to fuel political or societal tension. The official statement read, 'Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances.'

Vance wrote on X: 'Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.'

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few… https://t.co/e3HkjzWzwU — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 5, 2026

The controversy deepened when the US State Department, under Marco Rubio, described the United Kingdom's handling of the incident as a sign of 'civilisational decline.' An official post on X claimed that ideological conditioning and alleged two-tiered policing must be firmly rejected across Western nations. The department added, 'The United States sends our condolences to the family of Henry Nowak and the people of the United Kingdom at this troubling time.'

Police Conduct Investigation Ongoing After Officers Restrained Dying Victim

The death of Nowak in Southampton previously ignited public outrage due to disturbing footage from the crime scene. Responding Hampshire Police officers handcuffed the bleeding teenager as he lay dying from severe stab wounds. This occurred after the actual perpetrator falsely accused the injured boy of shouting racist abuse.

Vickrum Digwa, a British-born Sikh, was convicted of the unprovoked murder. A judge sentenced him to life in prison, setting a minimum term of 21 years. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is currently investigating the officers' decision to restrain the dying victim.

Following a private meeting on 4 June, Starmer assured the victim's family that the government would address any institutional failures. The prime minister pledged to take 'whatever action is required to right the wrongs in this case.' Despite these domestic inquiries, politicians have rejected the transatlantic narrative of a biased justice system.

🚨 BREAKING: Keir Starmer has accused JD Vance of "interfering in our democracy" after he blamed Henry Nowak's murder on the "mass invasion of migrants"



"In recent days we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets.… — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 5, 2026

Lib Dems Call for US Ambassador to Be Summoned

The rhetoric prompted demands for diplomatic retaliation. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, urged the government to officially summon the US ambassador to address the foreign interference. He accused the Trump administration of openly attacking British democratic institutions on social media platforms.

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Davey demanded immediate consequences, stating, 'Starmer needs to show some backbone and call this out today.' A government spokesperson insisted the bilateral alliance is still incredibly strong, though they declined to confirm whether formal diplomatic rebukes were imminent. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy publicly welcomed the American condolences but dismissed claims of systemic bias.

Elon Musk and Nigel Farage Amplify Two-Tier Policing Claims

The debate has been amplified by figures including Elon Musk and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. The two have publicly argued that the police response demonstrates a clear bias against white citizens. Starmer previously rebuked Musk for actively interfering in domestic politics and deliberately fostering societal divisions.

The government remains focused on allowing the independent police watchdog to conclude its investigation without external disruption. The IOPC investigation into the officers' conduct is ongoing. No date has been set for its conclusion.