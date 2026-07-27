A UK content creator is turning ordinary bus stops into impromptu game shows, giving strangers the chance to win £10 by answering a single trivia question. What started as a spontaneous idea has become one of TikTok's most wholesome viral series, attracting millions of views while rewarding unsuspecting commuters with cash.

Known as Bus Stop Trivia, the series sees people put their general knowledge to the test while waiting for their bus, with correct answers earning them an instant £10.

Each video follows a simple format. The creator approaches people at bus stops, asks whether they would like to answer a trivia question, and, if they get it right, hands over the prize money on the spot. The questions range from geography and history to pop culture and general knowledge, producing a mix of confident answers, hilarious guesses and heartwarming reactions.

Unlike many viral social media pranks, Bus Stop Trivia has built a loyal following by rewarding strangers rather than trying to embarrass them, with viewers praising its feel-good approach.

The Story Behind Bus Stop Trivia

The man behind the series is 26-year-old Jack Heath from West Sussex.

Speaking to IBTimes UK, Heath explained that the idea came about almost by accident.

'Bus Stop Trivia began kind of spontaneously really. It's just one of my many ideas of giving away money,' he said.

Heath launched the series in June 2026 and has already filmed 32 episodes. One instalment alone has attracted more than 12.7 million views, helping the series gain a rapidly growing audience across TikTok.

One question viewers frequently ask is whether the £10 prizes come from sponsors.

According to Heath, they do not.

'The money comes from me,' he said, although he added that brands have recently started sponsoring the videos as the series has grown in popularity.

'We're going to be giving out more money now, which is great.'

The trivia itself is deliberately uncomplicated. Rather than relying on carefully researched question banks, Heath says he and the friend who drives him simply brainstorm ideas while travelling between locations.

'We sort of just come up with the trivia questions while driving around,' he said.

More Than Just a Quiz

Although the videos usually last only a few minutes, some encounters have left a lasting impression.

In Episode 32, Heath met a woman named Tracie, who had recently moved to London and told him she had just been removed from a bus after becoming 'aggressive and nasty'.

Instead of moving on after the quiz, Heath asked whether she needed a lift. During the journey, he and his friend learned more about her circumstances.

Following a devastating family tragedy, Tracie had experienced severe financial hardship and was struggling to rebuild her life. The encounter prompted Heath to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help her, with details available through the @therafflekidofficial Instagram biography.

For Heath, the series has become about far more than simply asking trivia questions.

Winning Over Strangers

Approaching complete strangers with the promise of free money naturally brings scepticism.

Many people initially assume there must be a catch before realising the competition is genuine.

'People sort of recognise me now and they are more keen to take part because they know it's not fake,' Heath said.

That growing recognition has made filming easier, but the genuine surprise on contestants' faces remains one of the series' biggest attractions.

Rather than staging elaborate challenges or offering life-changing prizes, the videos capture authentic interactions between strangers, turning an ordinary wait for the bus into an unexpected highlight of someone's day.

Why Viewers Keep Watching

The success of Bus Stop Trivia reflects the growing appetite for positive, community-focused content on social media.

While many viral videos rely on conflict, pranks or controversy, Heath's series stands out by celebrating everyday people and rewarding them for taking part.

Whether contestants confidently know the answer or nervously take a guess, viewers tune in as much for the interactions as the quiz itself.

With sponsorships now allowing him to increase the amount of money he gives away, Heath hopes to continue expanding the series while staying true to the simple idea that made it popular in the first place.

For thousands of viewers, Bus Stop Trivia is proof that sometimes the internet's most engaging content doesn't require elaborate productions or huge cash prizes. Sometimes all it takes is a bus stop, a good question and £10 to brighten a stranger's day.