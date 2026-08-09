Fifteen years of acting, auditions and film sets have been eclipsed by just one year on OnlyFans for Harry Potter star Jessie Cave. The actress, best known for playing Lavender Brown in the franchise, claims her earnings from the subscription platform have surpassed what she made from her entire acting career.

Cave, who charges subscribers £4.50 ($6) a month, admitted that the figures still surprise her, highlighting just how dramatically her income has changed since joining the platform. She launched her OnlyFans account in March 2025, initially turning to the platform during a period of financial desperation.

Why Jessie Cave Says OnlyFans Beat Her Entire Acting Career

Cave, 38, told The Times in a recent interview that the numbers speak for themselves. 'I've earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year,' she said while reflecting on her earnings from the online subscription platform.

She charges subscribers £4.50 ($6) a month for access to her content, with additional income coming from one-off 'paid-for messages'. On at least one occasion, she says she made £15,000 (around $20,000) in a single day.

Cave had modest expectations when she signed up. 'I thought I'd make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we're going to do,' she said. Instead, the arrangement has lasted far longer than planned. She has been an OnlyFans content creator for more than a year, and for her, it has 'genuinely saved our lives'.

Cave reflected on her OnlyFans venture in an interview with Alice Maria for the Reset the Pod podcast, while also revisiting her acting career. She described OnlyFans as an unexpected form of rehabilitation, one that helped her recover and rediscover her desire to write and perform again. She sees it as a genuine new beginning, admitting she could not have continued as she was before reaching that breaking point.

Cave rose to fame playing Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter films: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, released between 2009 and 2011. She has since worked steadily in television and on stage, appearing in productions including Black Mirror and Industry.

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave opens up about a painful experience on set that still affects her years later.

The actress Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown, says she was fat-shamed on set.

She recalled a costume designer grabbing her hips and telling her to “suck in” before a… pic.twitter.com/49lTL0wUzj — Madiha Syed♡ (@maddy_hun_yar) August 9, 2026

Why Cave Turned to OnlyFans After 'Complete Desperation'

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Cave said she reached 'a point of complete desperation' after a run of unsuccessful auditions left her with few options. Conventional employment, she explained, simply was not practical for someone in her position.

Childcare costs and her public profile ruled out a standard job, she said, while retraining was financially out of reach given that she and her long-term partner, Alfie Brown, were raising four children together. A supermarket shift, she suggested, would have come with its own complications given her Harry Potter fame.

Cave sometimes dresses as Lavender Brown for subscribers and produces 'hair content' aimed at a niche fetish audience, though she has stressed that she remains fully clothed throughout. 'My rule is the hair is the main character,' she has said. 'That's how I justify it. It's literally about hair.'

The content is non-explicit, with Cave previously describing her OnlyFans page as centred on sensual hair-related material rather than nudity or pornography.

Who Is Jessie Cave? From Convention Circuit to Online Ban

Jessie Cave is an actress, comedian and Sunday Times bestselling author, as well as a mother of four. She has also said she is now among the top 1% of OnlyFans earners.

Beyond the earnings, Cave's move into OnlyFans has had unexpected consequences. She says she was barred from a Harry Potter fan convention after more than 15 years of attending, with organisers reportedly citing the event's family-friendly billing and OnlyFans' association with pornography.

Cave called the decision 'baffling', pointing out that many actors who continue to attend such conventions have appeared in productions featuring nudity or sex scenes, unlike her own content. She has said she isn't upset about the fallout, noting she has 'enough photos and wizard memorabilia' after so many years on the circuit.

Cave has been with Brown for more than 12 years, and the couple announced their engagement in April 2026. They share four children.