HMRC has told more than 864,000 sole traders and landlords they have just weeks left to file their first Making Tax Digital quarterly update, with the deadline set for 7 August 2026. The move marks the start of a new reporting system for people whose tax affairs have previously been handled through a familiar annual return.

The first wave applies to those with combined gross income from self‑employment and property above £50,000 (approximately $66,344). The change could catch some people off guard if they are still expecting to file only once a year. For many landlords and sole traders, quarterly digital submissions will now sit alongside the annual Self Assessment process, with the tax return still due later by 31 January.

Why 7 August 2026 Matters for 864,000 Taxpayers

The official guidance says the first quarterly update covers the period from 6 April 2026 to 5 July 2026 for most customers. HMRC has said the submission window closes on 7 August 2026, making it the first live test of the new regime.

People in scope now need to keep their figures up to date and use compatible software to send information to HMRC on time. The update is a summary of business income and expenses generated from digital records every three months.

Quarterly Reporting: What Changes for Sole Traders and Landlords

HMRC says quarterly updates are part of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax, a system designed to replace the old once‑a‑year process with regular digital reporting. The change affects how sole traders and landlords organise their records as well as how they submit them.

The first update is only a summary, but it still has to be based on accurate in‑year records. HMRC's guidance also says the quarterly submissions are followed later by the annual Self Assessment tax return, which for the 2025 to 2026 tax year is due on 31 January 2027.

Who Is Affected by the £50,000 Threshold — And Who Is Not

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The rules apply to people whose qualifying income from self‑employment and property is above £50,000 (approximately $66,344), based on their 2024/25 Self Assessment figures. That threshold brings in 864,000 taxpayers — a large group who may not have expected to move to a more frequent reporting cycle this year.

HMRC says the rollout will continue in later phases, with lower thresholds due in future years. For those already caught by the first stage, digital records, compatible software and quarterly submissions are now part of the system rather than optional extras.

The first quarterly update period runs from 6 April 2026 to 5 July 2026 for most customers, though some may use calendar update periods instead. HMRC says the deadline remains 7 August 2026 either way.

No Penalties in Year One — But Do Not Miss the Deadline

The first quarterly update is not a full tax return, but it is still a formal HMRC submission. It gives an in‑year picture of income and expenses, while the annual tax return and final declaration will still follow later in the cycle.

That means the 7 August deadline is the opening step in a new reporting pattern. For small landlords and self‑employed workers used to handling tax once a year, the shift represents the most significant change to their HMRC interactions since Self Assessment was introduced.

HMRC has also confirmed that no penalty points will be issued for late quarterly updates during the first year of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax. From the second year onwards, a points‑based system will apply, with a £200 ($263) fixed penalty once four points are accumulated.

Making Tax Digital's first deadline is therefore less about a single filing date and more about a wider shift in how HMRC expects sole traders and landlords to manage their tax affairs. For those caught by the first phase, quarterly digital reporting is now part of the new normal.