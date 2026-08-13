Jessie Cave says she made more from OnlyFans in one year than from her entire acting career. The 39-year-old actress, who is best known for portraying Lavender Brown in the three Harry Potter films, joined the platform in March 2025 after struggling financially and facing repeated setbacks in her acting career.

Rather than posting explicit content, Cave attracted subscribers with videos focused on her long hair. In a recent interview, she said the income had become a crucial source of financial support for her family.

From Acting Struggles to an Unlikely Income Stream

Another acting rejection proved to be a breaking point for Cave. Raising four children and facing significant childcare costs left her feeling she could not take a conventional job while continuing to pursue acting.

'I had a breakdown, and I thought, that's it with acting, I give up. But also we have no money,' she said. 'It was a point of complete desperation.'

Cave initially viewed OnlyFans as a short-term solution, expecting to make around £5,000. What followed, however, was much bigger than she had imagined.

A £15,000 Payday in a Single Day

Cave said she earned back the £15,000 she had spent on accommodation for the previous Edinburgh Fringe in just one day on the platform. Fans pay $6 a month to subscribe, while paid messages provide another source of income.

'I've earned more, easily, than my entire acting career within one year,' she said, after 18 years of work in the arts as an actress, comedian, and artist.

'The Hair Is the Main Character'

Cave has been candid about the unusual niche behind her OnlyFans account. Her videos focus on her long hair, from brushing and styling it to simply playing with it. Some feature her in themed outfits, including as her Harry Potter character, Lavender Brown. She also stressed that the account was never meant to be pornographic.

'My rule is the hair is the main character,' she said in an interview. 'It's literally about hair: the texture of hair. The fetish. It's very, very niche.' Although Cave initially planned to stay on the platform for just a few months, she later said it had 'genuinely saved our lives.'

The Harry Potter Role Comes at a Cost

The success of her OnlyFans account has not come without professional consequences. In 2025, Cave said she was not booked for a Harry Potter fan convention because she was now doing OnlyFans.

In a Substack post at the time, Cave said organisers told her it was a 'family show' and that OnlyFans was 'affiliated with porn.' She worte, 'This was baffling to me, as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they've done sex scenes and nudity.' She also pointed out that her content centres on hair rather than explicit material. 'I'm just playing with my hair!'

Read more Sami Sheen Shuts Down Rumours Charlie Sheen Funds Her Lifestyle, Credits OnlyFans Sami Sheen Shuts Down Rumours Charlie Sheen Funds Her Lifestyle, Credits OnlyFans

The actress first played Lavender in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince before reprising the role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

Cave later said she was ready to move on from Harry Potter conventions. 'I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions,' she said. 'There's going to be a new cast now, and it's a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.'