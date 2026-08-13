Chelsy Davy has built a low-profile life as a jewellery and travel entrepreneur in Mauritius more than a decade after her relationship with Prince Harry ended, but the Zimbabwe-born businesswoman is back in the spotlight after sharing a rare photograph of two of her three young children.

Davy, who dated Harry on and off from 2004 to 2011, recently posted an image of Leo and Chloe, giving followers an unusual look at her family life overseas. She and her husband, hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott, welcomed their third child, Finn, in March 2026.

Who Is Chelsy Davy?

Born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, in 1985, Davy grew up in a family with business interests in Africa. She later studied economics at the University of Cape Town before moving to the UK, where she pursued legal studies at the University of Leeds.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Davy worked as a solicitor at London law firm Allen & Overy. She left the legal profession in late 2014, several years after completing her legal training.

Her career subsequently moved into jewellery and luxury travel. In 2016, Davy launched Aya, a jewellery company that has become the main focus of her professional life. She later expanded into luxury travel through Aya Africa, drawing on her connections to the continent and her experience growing up in Zimbabwe.

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry's Relationship

Davy met Harry in the early 2000s, and the pair began dating in 2004. Their relationship was on and off for several years, making Davy one of the most recognisable women linked romantically to the prince before his marriage to Meghan Markle.

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The media attention surrounding the relationship reportedly contributed to the difficulties the couple experienced. By 2011, both Harry and Davy had made clear that they were not planning to reunite.

Davy nevertheless remained on friendly terms with the royal family. She attended Harry's wedding to Meghan in 2018, showing that their relationship had evolved beyond their romantic past.

Harry has also spoken about the effect of press intrusion on Davy. During his legal battle against Associated Newspapers, he alleged that coverage of his relationship with Davy involved intrusive information-gathering practices and described the attention surrounding her as particularly damaging.

Who Is Chelsy Davy's Husband?

Davy married Sam Cutmore-Scott in Mauritius in 2022. Cutmore-Scott is a hotelier and is the brother of actor Jack Cutmore-Scott.

The couple have built a private family life away from the British royal spotlight. Their first child, son Leo, was born in 2022, followed by daughter Chloe in 2024.

Their third child, son Finn, arrived in March 2026. Davy announced his birth around Mother's Day in the UK, describing the occasion as particularly meaningful.

Where Does Chelsy Davy Live Now?

Davy and her family relocated to Mauritius in December 2025, where they now live semi-permanently. The move represents a change from the scrutiny she experienced during her relationship with Harry.

Davy has become increasingly protective of her family's privacy, although she occasionally shares carefully selected glimpses of her life online.

Her latest Instagram post showed Leo and Chloe spending time by the water in Mauritius. The low-key photograph offered followers a rare insight into the family's life away from Britain and the royal spotlight.

What Is Chelsy Davy's Net Worth?

Davy's exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed. Various celebrity-wealth websites have published estimates, but these figures are speculative and should not be treated as verified.

Her wealth is understood to come primarily from her entrepreneurial career, particularly Aya and its associated ventures, rather than from her former relationship with Harry. Her decision to build businesses independently after leaving law has allowed Davy to establish a career separate from her royal connection.

Life After Prince Harry

More than a decade after her relationship with Harry ended, Davy has created a different life. She has transitioned from solicitor to jewellery entrepreneur, married Cutmore-Scott, become a mother of three and moved her family to Mauritius.

Her recent photograph of Leo and Chloe underlines that the woman once regularly photographed alongside Prince Harry now leads a largely private family life.

While her connection to the Duke of Sussex continues to attract public interest, Davy's story has increasingly become one of independence, shaped by business, family and a life far from the royal spotlight.