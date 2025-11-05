The botched Botox rumours against the Shake It Off singer refuse to go away—and her latest TV appearance has only added fuel to the fire.

Taylor Swift's recent guest spot on The Graham Norton Show has reignited speculation about her facial enhancements, with fans urging her to 'put the fillers down'.

The chatter about her alleged botched look started during her 3 October appearance on the BBC talk show, where she was joined by fellow guests Cillian Murphy, Lewis Capaldi, Domhnall Gleeson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee. The appearance was part of her promotional campaign for The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album.

The multi-Grammy Award winner looked stunning in a black dress with crystal-lined neckline from David Koma. But aside from her stylish looks, viewers noticed the unnatural facial structure of the singer, sparking rumours about a cosmetic procedure gone wrong.

What Fans Think?

Netizens were quick to point the alleged changes on the singer's face on social media.

‼️| According to fans that attended the Graham Norton show, a part where Taylor talks about how she has “Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)” ready and insinuates that she might need to get on work to release it for the 20th anniversary, was cut from the final show! pic.twitter.com/PkVM5QCAeP — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) October 8, 2025

One fan said on X (formerly Twitter), 'Her face looks bloated and uncomfortable - not fresh and filled. I would guess there have been lots and lots of celebration drinks since the engagement.'

Another blamed Hollywood for her unnecessary face change: 'The industry is ruining her artistry and face because who's advising to keep doing this to her face. A gua sha, ice massage and face massages would have helped better prevent the age marks she's probably so afraid of.'

Others believe that she should have just waited for the fillers to settle before appearing on television. Some accounts even posted a series of Swift's photos to prove that her face no longer resembled her past appearance.

🚨| Taylor Swift at The Graham Norton Show. pic.twitter.com/cMRvnNrwAu — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 2, 2025

Cosmetic Experts Weigh In

Even in 2024, medical professionals have chimed in with their own opinion about the singer's face transformation. In an interview with the Daily Mail, London-based cosmetic surgeon Dr Jonny Betteridge shared that he believed that Swift had a blepharoplasty — a procedure to remove excess skin or fat from the eyelids.

Dr Betteridge said side-by-side images suggest that Swift's sudden change can be an example of the surge in the popularity of the procedure. 'This is to help with hooding of the eyes and under eye bags,' Dr Betteridge says in the interview, before continuing to discuss other popular cosmetic surgery trends of the moment. It is also an ideal treatment for older patients to erase signs of ageing, like heavy eye bags or sagging skin around the eye area.

Another facial plastic surgeon on TikTok also weighed in on Swift's unexpected facial change. Dr Spiegel, whose practice centres in Boston, told his followers, 'Now there is a distinct eyelid, whereas before her lid was actually touching her eyelashes. This is a sign of a blepharoplasty.'

He also mentioned that the procedure normally takes less than an hour. The professional who does this treatment often uses dissolving stitches that melt on their own in a couple of days, up to a week.

However, online cosmetic expert @carlytheinjector offered a different take. She believes Swift may have had an eyelid crease fixation rather than a full blepharoplasty.

'I think that they did an eyelid crease fixation, which is where they go in and tack back the skin, as opposed to cutting it away and removing it. At that age she likely didn't have a lot of excess skin,' the cosmetic guru told her TikTok followers.

Denial from Swift's Camp

Despite the speculation, a source allegedly close to Swift has denied the claims, insisting that she never had any cosmetic surgery. The source also cautioned against spreading unverified information online.