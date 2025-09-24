A mother of five has died in a workplace accident at a UPS logistics facility in Richmond, California. Shelma Reyna Guerrero, 43, was fatally injured when parcels collapsed inside a trailer she was loading at the site on Atlas Road.

Richmond police said emergency services were called shortly after 4:15pm local time on Sunday, when a co-worker discovered Reyna with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers compared the collapse of packages into her working space to a 'landslide'. The incident has prompted questions over warehouse safety standards and the risks posed to employees working alone in confined spaces.

The Incident

According to Richmond police, Reyna was loading parcels inside a cargo trailer when a stack of packages shifted and fell onto her. A co-worker later found her and contacted emergency services, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Investigators are examining whether the accident stemmed from a structural problem, shifting loads or equipment malfunction.

The Contra Costa County coroner identified the victim as Shelma Reyna Guerrero, a long-serving UPS employee from Richmond, according to Kron4 News.

Who Was Shelma Reyna?

Family members and colleagues have expressed deep grief over her death. Local media reported that Reyna was the mother of five children and had been working in trailer loading when the accident occurred. Her family has since launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

UPS issued a statement offering condolences and confirming it was cooperating fully with investigators. The company said it would provide further details once official inquiries were complete.

Safety Questions

The circumstances of the incident have led to scrutiny of UPS's safety procedures. Workplace experts told ABC7 News that attention will focus on whether the parcels were properly restrained, whether Reyna had access to safety equipment, and why no second worker was assigned to assist or monitor her.

Reports indicated she was working alone in the trailer at the time of the collapse. Without another employee nearby, the response to the accident was delayed. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is expected to investigate, as it has regulatory oversight of such facilities.

Workplace fatalities involving falling objects or unstable loads are not uncommon in the logistics industry, according to NBC Bay Area. Safety specialists say they often trigger calls for stricter enforcement of existing rules.

Worker Safety Concerns

The accident has highlighted the pressures faced by warehouse and delivery staff. Analysts noted that tight deadlines, rising parcel volumes and the drive for efficiency can make accidents more likely if safeguards are not properly enforced. Labour groups have suggested that improvements such as stronger load restraint systems, enhanced training and two-person work policies could reduce the risks.

Industry observers said that UPS is likely to review trailer loading procedures and wider staff safety protocols in the aftermath of the incident.

Investigation Continues

Authorities are still determining what caused the parcels to collapse and whether additional measures could have prevented the tragedy. Regulators will decide on any enforcement action once their findings are complete.

As Reyna's family and community mourn the loss of a mother and colleague, the case has brought renewed focus on the dangers faced daily by logistics workers and the importance of safety in high-volume warehouse operations.