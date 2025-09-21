Saturday Night Live will return this October for its 51st season, with a refreshed cast and a line-up of high-profile guest hosts.

The comeback follows the show's milestone 50th anniversary year, which brought Emmy wins, concerts and new documentaries celebrating its legacy.

Fans are already asking the big questions: when does the premiere air, what time should they tune in, and who will take on hosting duties?

When Does Saturday Night Live Season 51 Begin?

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live begins on Saturday, 4 October 2025. The premiere marks the start of a new era following the show's landmark 50th anniversary, which was celebrated earlier this year with a series of high-profile specials and a concert event.

The long-running comedy series continues to broadcast from Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Fans can expect the same live format that has defined the programme since its first episode aired in 1975. The season opener comes at a time of significant cast and crew changes, adding to the anticipation surrounding its debut.

What Time Is the First Episode Airing?

The first episode of Saturday Night Live Season 51 will air live at 11:30 p.m. ET in the United States. For viewers on the West Coast, the show broadcasts at 10:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Those unable to watch the live airing can catch the episode the following day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

International audiences without access to NBC typically follow the show through licensed broadcasters or by watching official clips uploaded to SNL's YouTube channel and social media platforms shortly after transmission.

Who Is Hosting the First Episode of Season 51?

Bad Bunny has been announced as the host of Saturday Night Live's Season 51 premiere. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer previously appeared on the show in 2021 as a musical guest and has since become one of the most influential names in global music. His hosting role is expected to showcase his crossover appeal into comedy and television.

Joining him on the premiere episode will be Doja Cat as the musical guest. Known for her chart-topping singles and Grammy wins, Doja Cat's return to the SNL stage follows several high-profile performances that cemented her as a staple in pop and hip-hop.

The pairing of Bad Bunny and Doja Cat brings together two of the music industry's most recognisable names, ensuring a high-energy start to the new season.

Cast Changes Ahead of Season 51

Saturday Night Live Season 51 will debut with a reshaped cast following multiple departures. Longtime cast members Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner will not be returning, alongside featured players Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and Devon Walker.

To balance these exits, the programme has announced five new featured players: Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. The new additions reflect the show's ongoing commitment to introducing fresh comedic voices.

Producer Lorne Michaels described the shake-ups as part of Saturday Night Live's natural cycle of renewal, stating that cast transitions have been a defining feature of its nearly five-decade history.