The 'Pizza Meter' has gone off again as several pizzerias around the Pentagon reported a spike in sales, drawing significant attention online.

The theory — that pizza delivery spikes near government buildings signal an impending crisis — has circulated online for decades and resurfaced this week.

Pizzerias Report Above Average Traffic Near Pentagon

On 4 May, the X account Pentagon Pizza Report posted that 'several pizzerias nearby the Pentagon, including the Wiseguy Pizza which is right next to the Pentagon, are reporting above average traffic.' It later posted that 'the closest Papa Johns to SOUTHCOM is reporting high traffic.'

Several pizzerias nearby the Pentagon, including the Wiseguy Pizza which is right next to the Pentagon, are reporting above average traffic.



As of 11:29pm ET pic.twitter.com/r0EEaKe9ay — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) May 3, 2026

While this would not ordinarily raise concern, considering that pizza is a popular late-night snack in the United States, it also happens to coincide with the theory that fast-food orders spike whenever government buildings are dealing with an international crisis.

What Is the 'Pizza Meter'?

The 'Pizza Meter', also known as the 'Pentagon Pizza Index' or 'Pentagon Pizza Theory', is a widely discussed theory suggesting that sudden spikes in pizza deliveries near the US Department of Defense — commonly known as the Pentagon — could signal impending military activity. The idea is rooted in the assumption that during high-pressure situations, officials and staff working long hours are less likely to leave their posts, instead relying on quick and convenient meals such as pizza. As urgency and workload increase, so too does the volume of food orders, leading some to view unusual delivery patterns as a potential early indicator that something significant may be unfolding behind closed doors.

The theory dates back to the Cold War, long before the rise of the internet and modern surveillance tools. During that time, Soviet intelligence agencies were said to monitor pizza delivery activity in Washington, DC, believing that spikes in orders could reflect heightened activity within US defence and intelligence circles. This unconventional method of observation became known as 'pizzint,' short for 'pizza intelligence,' and has since remained a curious example of how seemingly ordinary behaviour can be interpreted as a signal of larger geopolitical developments.

Can We Trust the Theory?

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Zenobia Homan, a senior researcher at King's College London Centre for Science and Security Studies, has expressed scepticism about the so-called 'Pentagon Pizza Index,' cautioning against drawing firm conclusions from limited evidence. She pointed to the risk of confirmation bias, noting that people may selectively interpret pizza delivery spikes as meaningful while ignoring instances where no significant events follow. Homan emphasised the need for broader data, questioning how often such spikes occur without any connection to geopolitical developments.

In 2025, the US Department of Defense also rejected the theory. Officials said the Pentagon has multiple internal food vendors that cater to staff working late hours, reducing the need for external deliveries. They also criticised claims made by the Pentagon Pizza Report, arguing that its timelines and conclusions lack accuracy and reliable evidence.

The Pentagon Pizza Report X account continues to post delivery updates in real time. The US Department of Defense has not commented on the latest reports. No official statement connecting the pizza delivery spike to any specific military or diplomatic activity has been issued.