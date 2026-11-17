US intelligence reportedly indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington with a 'dirty bomb' or chemical weapon.

The report has prompted claims online that Israel is building a case for a pre-emptive strike, though there is no evidence of any such connection.

The plans are not considered imminent, and officials are divided over whether Iran has the capability or intention to carry them out.

A Plot in Washington

CNN reported on Monday, citing seven US officials familiar with new intelligence, that Iran has been developing plans to potentially detonate a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, according to Iran International.

The intelligence does not point to an imminent attack. Sources described the plans as options Tehran could use if it decides to act, The Times of Israel reported, summarising the CNN report.

The plotting is reportedly highly detailed, with specific locations and targets, prompting US contingency planning. 'Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,' one source said.

US intelligence intercepted Iranian claims that bomb-making materials had been hidden inside the US, but officials are divided over the credibility of those claims. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to scatter radioactive material and does not produce a nuclear explosion.

'Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,' one official said.

Iran's UN mission rejected the chemical-weapons allegations, describing them as false and fabricated. However, its statement did not specifically address the reported dirty bomb planning. It is not the first alleged Iranian plot against Trump's circle. In November 2024, the Justice Department charged Farhad Shakeri, alleging he had been tasked by Iran's Revolutionary Guards with plotting to assassinate Trump. Tehran rejected the allegation.

'Laying the Groundwork'

The report quickly drew suspicion online. 'They're laying the groundwork to justify a preemptive nuclear attack and by they I mean ISRAEL,' X user @abierkhatib wrote on Tuesday, in a post that had been viewed more than 12,000 times when checked.

They're laying the groundwork to justify a preemptive nuclear attack and by they I mean

ISRAEL https://t.co/xGTI3za0oU — Abier (@abierkhatib) November 17, 2026

Others drew comparisons with the Iraq war. 'The architects of the Iraq War sold America a pack of lies about weapons of mass destruction,' one reply read. 'Different decade, same propaganda playbook.'

There is no evidence in the reporting that Israel planted or shaped the intelligence, or that any nuclear strike is planned. The reactions reflect wider distrust of intelligence used to justify military action, particularly after the weapons of mass destruction claims that preceded the Iraq war.

A Second Warning in Days

Separately, days earlier, Israel Hayom reported, citing unnamed Israeli and American officials, that Mossad had passed the CIA intelligence about an alleged Iranian plan to attack Donald Trump and senior officials with explosive-laden drones, VINnews reported. The claim has not been confirmed by the White House or the CIA.

Trump has reportedly weighed holding off on further attacks unless Iran or the Houthis provoke new incidents, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have urged restraint.

A third US aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, has arrived in the Middle East, Gulf News reported. The war has also become a political liability for Republicans, featuring heavily in the blame game after their midterm losses handed Democrats both chambers of Congress.

Neither the White House nor US intelligence agencies have publicly detailed the dirty bomb intelligence.