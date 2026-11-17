President Donald Trump drew laughter online after responding sarcastically to a question about Iranian drones potentially targeting him outside the White House on Monday, 16 November. Asked whether he feared being personally targeted, Trump turned the question back on the reporter, saying, 'I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you're gone too!' He subsequently warned the journalist to 'be careful'.

The exchange was funny to many viewers. But it came against a serious backdrop. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Trump and members of his family face threats from Iran, while stopping short of confirming a specific drone plot against the president.

Trump's Iranian Drone Reply Wins Over Social Media

The reporter's question was direct. 'Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally?' Trump replied with a line that quickly became the focus of the clip. He added a warning to the journalist to 'be careful' before the exchange moved on to other questions.

REPORTER: "Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally?"



TRUMP: "I'm worried about you — because if they get me, you're gone, too!" pic.twitter.com/tbSInzFtyj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2026

The exchange drew approving comments. One user wrote, 'You can hate the man but there is no denying he's funny asf. 🤣' Another joked, 'That's one way to answer a security question! The reporter probably wasn't expecting to become part of the threat assessment.' A third commenter declared, 'This guy is hilarious, tell me I'm wrong 😂'

his sense of humour is always on point 😭 — Manifest (@Manifestedwin) November 16, 2026

Other reactions were more qualified. Some users said they disliked Trump but still found the answer funny, while others interpreted his remark as a reminder that an attack on a president could put people nearby at risk.

Strangest pep talk a reporter has ever gotten. — Callout Politics (@CalloutPol) November 16, 2026

One commenter argued that if an Iranian drone could reach the US president on American soil, civilians would also be vulnerable. Others praised Trump for appearing to consider the reporter's safety.

Amusement and unease helped the clip travel. The joke was brief and shareable, but its subject was anything but light. The viral clip has already garnered 6.2 million views as of this writing.

You can hate the man but there is no denying he’s funny asf. 🤣 — Hermes (@harvclinic12) November 16, 2026

Trump, Iran and the Serious Drone Threat Behind the Joke

The security concern is not based solely on the reporter's question. In an interview with Fox News on 15 November, Mullin said US officials receive what he described as 'aspirational threats from Iran' during presidential briefings every day. He added that Trump and his family were 'target number one'.

Mullin's remarks came amid questions about a report alleging that Israeli intelligence had identified a potential Iranian plot involving explosive-laden drones targeting Trump. However, he did not confirm the specific allegation or establish that an operational plan to attack the president existed.

Mullin's comments indicated that US officials were monitoring threats from Iran, but they did not confirm that an Iranian drone attack against Trump had been attempted or was imminent.

Mullin also identified countering unmanned aircraft systems as his top priority at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He cited increasingly sophisticated drone technology, activity linked to Mexican cartels and security risks at large public gatherings. He also said he had established a dedicated counter-drone department within DHS to address gaps in the government's ability to respond.

A threat assessment, an alleged intelligence report and a confirmed attack are not interchangeable. The available statements do not establish that an Iranian drone has targeted Trump personally.

For now, the public moment is being remembered for the president's punchline. The underlying security question, however, remains considerably less amusing.