Tucker Carlson claimed in a social media statement that Donald Trump's administration had revised US nuclear doctrine to make the first use of nuclear weapons easier. He also alleged that a decision on a nuclear attack against Iran could be days away.

The conservative commentator, previously a staunch Trump ally, has broken with him over the US war against Iran. His warning linked an alleged policy shift to claims that Benjamin Netanyahu was pressing Trump to escalate the conflict.

The account does not establish that a nuclear strike is imminent or confirm the alleged decision timetable. Carlson cited unnamed contacts, including an 'informed observer'. The published account identifies no official announcement of a decision to launch an attack.

Tucker Carlson Alleges a Shift in US Nuclear Doctrine

'We've been sleepwalking toward this moment for months', Carlson warned.

He alleged that the administration had lowered the threshold for employing nuclear weapons, presenting the purported doctrine changes as a reason to take his warning seriously.

'Since February, the administration has quietly rewritten America's nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called 'battlefield nukes' easier and therefore more likely. No one in Washington in either party seems bothered by this. Now we're on the brink of it'.

Carlson's account combines an allegation about the rules governing nuclear weapons with a prediction about a possible attack. No policy documents substantiating the alleged changes are reproduced in the published account.

Citing 'close observers', Carlson claimed Trump was 'likely' to decide whether to authorise a nuclear attack. The account does not specify the statement's calendar date, leaving the alleged decision deadline unclear.

Carlson also alleged that Netanyahu was pressing for escalation to retain power. His allegation about Netanyahu's motives remains unverified. The published account includes no response from Netanyahu or the Trump administration.

Pickaxe Mountain Features in Tucker Carlson's Warning

The reported warning identified Pickaxe Mountain, an Iranian site frequently mentioned by Trump, as a potential target. Israeli intelligence has reportedly claimed that Tehran is employing the site to restart its nuclear programme.

That intelligence claim concerns alleged activity at the facility. It does not itself establish that Washington is considering a nuclear strike there or that an attack has been authorised.

Carlson warned of nuclear fallout affecting water supplies across the region.

'Fallout from a ground explosion at Pickaxe Mountain would contaminate the Persian Gulf, poisoning the water supply for 100 million people', he claimed.

The published account provides no technical assessment substantiating that figure or the projected contamination. His warning of a subsequent world war was also a prediction.

'And those are just some of the immediate consequences for the region. The rest of the world is every bit as exposed... After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable. That war would be short and final'.

Tucker Carlson Claims Prompt Alarm and Conditional Warnings

Carlson's statement reportedly attracted more than 34 million views at the time of the reporting. Political figures and journalists responded publicly, although their reactions did not establish the existence of an attack plan.

'Now I can't sleep', Hunter Biden wrote on X.

Journalist Ryan Grim urged readers to take Carlson's warning seriously, citing his contacts within the administration.

'Tucker is extremely well sourced in the Trump administration and shouldn't be ignored if this is what he's being told', Grim wrote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that such a strike would constitute 'crimes against humanity', while Brett Erickson warned of global economic devastation. These were reactions to a hypothetical attack, rather than findings about an operation that had occurred.

Defence journalist Tyler Rogoway similarly framed his response conditionally, warning that nuclear use would leave the United States and the wider world less safe.

He concluded, 'We can only hope this claim isn't accurate in any way'.