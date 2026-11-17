A Missouri Democratic representative-elect has accused Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth of 'war crimes' and murder over US strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Fred Wellman said the operations raised questions about the legal basis for using lethal force against people accused of trafficking.

Speaking to MS NOW's Antonia Hylton on Sunday, 15 November, Wellman questioned whether suspected criminal activity could justify killing people aboard vessels without a clear explanation of the grounds for military action.

'Actually, I believe he's committed crimes,' Wellman said when asked whether Hegseth had committed war crimes. He argued that the United States was not at war with any South American country, despite launching strikes against vessels officials describe as drug boats.

Wellman Questions Legality of Boat Strikes

Wellman questioned the administration's account of those targeted, asking who was aboard the vessels and whether their alleged involvement in trafficking had been established. He focused on the distinction between prosecuting suspected criminals and treating them as military targets.

He also questioned when an accusation of criminal activity became sufficient grounds to kill, arguing that the public had received too little information about those who died.

Wellman claimed hundreds had been killed with little explanation. Separately, a resolution introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie alleged that at least 243 suspected traffickers had been killed during the maritime campaign. That figure is an allegation in the resolution, not an independently established casualty count.

The Trump administration has defended the strikes as national security operations targeting suspected narcotics traffickers. Lawmakers and legal experts have questioned their justification and whether lethal military force was appropriate.

The debate concerns both the identities of those aboard the boats and the powers and safeguards governing the use of force.

Army Veteran Demands Accountability for Troops

Wellman, a retired Army officer with 22 years of service and four combat deployments, said service members carrying out the operations deserved to understand the orders they had been given.

'We owe it to those troops,' he said, arguing that personnel needed clear information about their missions and that responsibility ultimately rested with Hegseth and President Donald Trump.

Wellman described the strikes as criminal and called them murder. Those remarks reflect his assessment, not a judicial finding that Hegseth committed a crime.

He also said he had known Hegseth for 15 years and questioned reported Pentagon personnel decisions, including allegations involving military promotions and support for COVID-19 vaccination policies. The account of the interview does not establish those allegations.

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment Effort

Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment on 9 November, citing alleged violations involving military operations in Iran, Yemen, the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific.

The Republican-controlled House blocked the effort on 10 November, so Hegseth was not impeached. The vote ended that attempt but would not prevent lawmakers from raising the allegations again in the next Congress.

Hegseth rejected the impeachment accusations, defended the military missions and said he would carry them out again. The White House also opposed the resolution, describing it as politically motivated.

Minnesota Democratic Representative Betty McCollum, the senior Democrat on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, has pledged greater scrutiny under the incoming Democratic majority. The 120th Congress is due to begin in January 2027.