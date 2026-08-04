A woman convinced her own bank had been infiltrated by criminals, packed $30,000 (£22,300) in cash into a parcel and shipped it overnight across the country to strangers. The people who convinced her were not bankers, but fraudsters posing as the FBI.

What her family did next rarely works. Moving within minutes of the parcel being sent, they reclaimed the cash before it could be delivered.

A relative laid out both the con and the rescue in a step-by-step post on Reddit's r/Scams forum.

How the Fake FBI Scam Convinced a Mother to Mail $30K in Cash

The trap was built to feel official. Her caller ID displayed 'Bank of America Fraud,' and the voices on the line already knew some of her personal and financial details. Fake bank and FBI documents modelled on real ones landed in her inbox, and several people took turns on the call as different officials.

Their story was that criminals had walked into her local branch and colluded with corrupt staff to drain her account. A man claiming to be an FBI agent said other customers there had lost money, that her savings were no longer safe, and that everything had to move at once to a 'secure account'. A wire or electronic transfer would not do. It had to be cash, sent by courier.

So she withdrew $30,000, boxed it up, and sent it by priority overnight delivery to an address on the East Coast.

The Courier Deferral Trick That Clawed the Money Back

The scammers had engineered the shipment around a blind spot in how couriers handle returns. Retail shipping stores count as the sender, not the customer, so only the store can file a return-to-sender request, and not until it reopens the next morning. By then an overnight parcel has usually already arrived. To seal the gap, the callers steered the woman to the store minutes before closing, then told her to bin the receipt with the tracking number.

Her family found another route. Once she told them what had happened, a relative rang the courier and learned that recipients, unlike senders, can pay a small fee to push a delivery date back. Posing as the recipient, they deferred the parcel by two weeks.

At 8:00 a.m. the next day, the shipping store's manager filed the return-to-sender request and alerted the courier's security team. Because the deferral had gone through, the box never reached a delivery van, and staff handed the cash back in person days later.

The branch manager put the result in perspective. He told the family he sees people try to withdraw cash for scammers three or four times a day, and that in two decades he had never seen the money come back.

Why 'Safe Account' Scams Cost Billions on Both Sides of the Atlantic

The ploy is a textbook imposter scam, the costliest category of fraud in the United States. Americans reported losing $3.5B (£2.6B) to imposter scams in 2025, close to one in three fraud reports filed that year, the Federal Trade Commission said in June. Government impersonators took roughly $920M (£685M), and bank impersonators the largest share of a further $1B (£745M) lost to business imposters, typically opening with a fake security alert that pressures targets to move money somewhere 'safe'. No genuine bank or agency will tell someone to do that, the regulator says.

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Britain runs on the same script. UK Finance logged £576.4M ($774M) lost to authorised push payment fraud in 2025, part of £1.28B ($1.72B) stolen through payment fraud overall, its Annual Fraud Report 2026 shows. 'Safe account' cons, in which a caller posing as a bank or the police talks someone into moving savings, remain a core tactic, and since October 2024 banks have had to reimburse most such victims up to £85,000 ($114,000).

The One Move That Would Have Stopped the Fake FBI Scam

In the thread, commenters seized on one step that could have ended the call. One advised demanding the 'agent's' name and case number, then hanging up and calling the agency back on its officially listed number. A real official would not withhold those details, the commenter said; a fraudster would insist on staying on the line.

The poster said that step would have been decisive. The scammers had supplied fake names, case numbers, and documents, they wrote, 'But if she had told them she's calling the bank's fraud department, the whole thing would've ended there.'

Another user flagged the likely counter. 'I bet they would've said the bank's fraud dept was in on it,' the reply read, echoing the corrupt-bank claim that had persuaded her.

The poster's closing note was for anyone caught out: victims, they wrote, are not 'naive, gullible, or foolish.'