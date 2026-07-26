President Donald Trump's June declaration that he 'love[d] the inflation' has drawn renewed attention after fresh reporting and Federal Reserve commentary pointed to an AI investment boom that some economists say is contributing to inflationary pressures in the US.

The latest reports have renewed discussion about whether current inflation pressures are temporary or likely to persist, as policymakers continue assessing the impact of tariffs, energy costs and rapid investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Trump Inflation Comment Returns to Focus

On 10 June 2026, Trump told reporters at the White House: 'I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation,' in response to the latest cost-of-living figures.

The remark was widely shared across social media and news platforms at the time, prompting debate over the administration's messaging on inflation as many Americans continued to face elevated living costs.

The renewed attention follows recent Federal Reserve commentary distinguishing short-term price movements from broader inflationary pressures. According to reports published on 10 July, Federal Reserve staff said inflation had picked up during the spring, citing tariffs, higher energy costs linked to geopolitical tensions and increased AI-related investment as contributing factors.

The comments suggest policymakers continue to monitor several sources of price pressure rather than attributing inflation to a single factor.

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Fed Points to AI Investment as One Inflation Factor

According to The Washington Post, in reports published on 12 and 18 July, the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, including data-centre investment expected to exceed $700 billion this year, is increasing demand for memory chips, processors and electricity.

Economists quoted in the reports said the surge in investment has contributed to higher costs across parts of the supply chain, although they noted AI is only one of several factors influencing inflation.

The same reporting said economists expect those pressures to continue through at least the end of the year, despite signs of easing consumer prices in June. According to the US Labor Department, consumer prices fell 0.4% month-on-month in June, while annual inflation eased to 3.5% from 4.2% in May.

Kevin Warsh, chair of the Federal Reserve, also addressed the issue. According to reports published on 15 July, he said higher prices resulting from increased AI investment do not necessarily indicate persistent inflation and that policymakers would continue evaluating whether those effects prove temporary or longer lasting.

His comments reflect the Federal Reserve's broader focus on determining whether current price increases become embedded in the wider economy.

Inflation Debate Continues

Trump's June remarks have attracted renewed attention because they coincide with ongoing debate over the factors driving inflation.

According to recent Federal Reserve commentary, inflationary pressures have been linked to tariffs, higher energy costs associated with geopolitical developments and continued investment in AI infrastructure.

Those factors remain under close scrutiny as policymakers consider future interest-rate decisions.

Reports published in June also noted Trump's more relaxed public tone on inflation, including his remark that he had learned to "love" it despite continued concerns over the cost of living.

The comment has since been revisited as analysts examine whether recent economic data support the administration's more optimistic assessment of inflation.

At the same time, the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure remains one of the year's most significant economic developments. The investment boom is driving demand for semiconductors, computing equipment and electricity while also supporting broader growth across technology industries.

Economists continue to debate whether those investments will create only temporary price pressures or contribute to more persistent inflation over time.

For now, Federal Reserve officials have indicated they will continue monitoring incoming economic data before reaching conclusions about the durability of current inflation trends. The interaction between AI investment, trade policy and energy markets is expected to remain a key focus for policymakers and investors in the months ahead.