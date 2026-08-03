Roughly 75 million Americans are waiting to learn the size of their 2027 Social Security raise, and the estimate keeps shifting for one reason. Energy prices. The on-off war between the US and Iran is quietly rewriting the forecast.

One Number, Set by the Price of Oil

The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, tracks inflation through a measure called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as the CPI-W. The Social Security Administration averages that index across July, August, and September, then compares it with the same months a year earlier. Energy is one of the biggest swing factors in that basket, which is why a barrel of oil now carries so much weight over a retiree's check.

That link explains why the estimate has lurched. When the US and Iran signed an interim peace framework in June, oil fell back towards pre-war levels and fuel costs eased. Independent analyst Mary Johnson cut her 2027 forecast from 4.7% to 3.7% in a single month after the June inflation report showed energy prices dropping. The conflict then reignited in July, pump prices climbed again, and Brent crude finished the month above $88 (£65) a barrel, up more than 20% in four weeks.

Where the Estimates Stand Now

The three most watched forecasts sit close together. The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group known as TSCL, holds its projection at 3.8%. Johnson lands at 3.7%. AARP, the seniors' organisation, estimates 3.6%. All three run well ahead of the 2.8% increase that took effect in January 2026.

The money is modest. By TSCL's July calculation, a 3.8% rise would lift the average benefit by about $73.62 (£55) a month, from $1,937.53 (£1,438) to $2,011.15 (£1,493), or roughly $883 (£656) over a year. For households living mainly on Social Security, the gap between 3.6% and 3.8% is real grocery money.

The Raise You Feel Is Smaller Than the One You See

The advertised percentage is not the figure that reaches your bank account. The standard Medicare Part B premium, which is deducted straight from most benefits, is projected to rise to $209.50 (£156) in 2027 from $202.90 (£151), according to the Medicare Trustees Report. That would skim roughly $6.60 (£5) off the monthly raise before it arrives. Some private forecasters expect the premium to land higher, between $216 (£160) and $219 (£163), which would take a larger bite.

There is a rare piece of good news. If the numbers hold, 2027 would be the first year since 2023 that the COLA climbs faster in percentage terms than the Part B premium, leaving more of the raise intact than retirees have kept in years.

Why the Answer Waits Until October

Nothing is locked yet. The first hard data point, July's CPI-W, arrives on 12 August, followed by August figures on 11 September and September's on 14 October. The Social Security Administration will confirm the 2027 COLA on 14 October, and the new rate reaches checks in January.

Until then, the number will keep moving with the oil price. A durable US-Iran peace deal would likely pull the forecast lower, while fresh escalation could push it back above 4%. For tens of millions of retirees on fixed incomes, the war in the Gulf has become an unlikely line in the household budget.