US Democrats have seized control of both chambers of Congress following a sweeping series of midterm election victories, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

The Democratic Party secured the Senate majority and was projected to win the House of Representatives, reversing Republican control of Washington after voters turned against Trump's second-term agenda.

The results marked a stunning political reversal for Republicans, who entered the election with narrow congressional majorities. Democrats made significant gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio and South Carolina.

The victories could dramatically reshape the final two years of Trump's presidency, placing his administration under greater congressional scrutiny and threatening his ability to advance key legislation.

With Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress, the president could face increased opposition to his domestic agenda, tougher oversight of federal agencies and renewed investigations into his administration.

The election was widely viewed as a referendum on Trump's leadership, with voters expressing dissatisfaction over the economy, the cost of living and the direction of the country.

Democrats also captured House districts that Trump had carried by substantial margins in 2024, demonstrating the breadth of the Republican losses.

Trump-Backed Allies Suffer Stunning Defeats

Several prominent Republican candidates endorsed by Trump were defeated in closely watched races, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who lost to Democrat James Talarico in the Texas Senate contest.

Talarico's victory marked the first time Democrats had won a US Senate seat in Texas since 1988, delivering a major blow to Republicans in a state long considered a conservative stronghold.

In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated Republican incumbent Jon Husted, while Josh Turek won in Iowa and Adam Hamilton captured Kansas, where Democrats had not won a Senate race since 1932.

South Carolina also delivered a historic upset, with Democrat Annie Andrews defeating Republican incumbent Darline Graham. In Maine, Democratic challenger Troy Jackson defeated five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Democrats also made gains in gubernatorial contests. Gina Hinojosa defeated Texas Governor Greg Abbott, becoming the state's first Latina governor, while Keisha Lance Bottoms won in Georgia.

The results extended beyond Congress, with Democrats also securing victories in several state-level contests.

Trump Responds as Democrats Prepare To Push Back

Trump responded to the Republican losses by claiming the party would have performed better had he personally been on the ballot.

The president wrote on social media that Republicans would have won, despite the election being widely regarded as a verdict on his administration.

Democratic victories could have significant consequences for Trump's remaining time in office. Control of both chambers gives Democrats greater authority over congressional investigations, government spending and legislative priorities.

House Democrats are expected to pursue increased oversight of the administration, while the Senate majority could complicate the confirmation of Trump's judicial and executive nominees.

However, the Democratic takeover does not give the party unlimited power. Trump retains presidential veto authority, while major legislation will still face procedural hurdles in the Senate.

The results nevertheless represent a major shift in Washington, with Democrats preparing to use their new congressional majorities to challenge the president's policies and investigate his administration.