Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour put rumours aside with a warm reunion at the Stranger Things Season 5 world premiere, despite reports that Brown had filed bullying claims against Harbour. Producer Shawn Levy seemingly hinted that the rumoured feud between the two was exaggerated.

Stranger Things Producer Says Reports Were 'Wildly Inaccurate'

Shawn Levy, the producer of the hit Netflix horror and supernatural series, joined the cast members on the red carpet for the Stranger Things Season 5 world premiere. The Hollywood Reporter asked him, 'How do you handle something like that on set, and make sure everyone feels safe and respected?' amid the claims that there was a falling out between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, with her filing a bullying claim against him before they started filming the final season.

According to the executive producer, 'you have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe.' He added that 'we did everything to build that environment, and we're proud of the fact that we did so.'

Levy also seemingly hinted that the headlines were worse than they actually were on set. The director said he had 'read a bunch of stories' and noted that 'they've ranged from wildly inaccurate.'

'There's so much noise around it,' he continued. 'But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, so we treat each other with respect, and that's always been [the] bedrock.'

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's Red Carpet Reunion

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour had a sweet reunion at the red carpet, seemingly dismissing the rumoured beef between them. The two, who played father and daughter Jim Hopper and Eleven, arrived at the event together. They were all smiles and even hugged each other.

Body language expert Judi James wasn't convinced by the genuineness of their interactions, calling it an 'overkill.' She pointed out their exaggerated laughter and open-mouthed expressions as signs of the tension between the two.

Other experts shared the same sentiments, noting that the duo were 'detached' during group shots. They also avoid eye contact around their co-stars, suggesting an 'underlying unease.'

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zjzcPi9Zv4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown Addresses David Harbour Issue

Millie Bobby Brown was asked about her co-star David Harbour at the event. It seems the relationship between the two isn't that bad based on her statement about him.

She told ExtraTV that things were 'amazing' and they are 'lucky to have each other.' Brown also stressed that Stranger Things means so much to both of us.'

Despite her warm responses, social media users have mixed opinions about Brown's statement.

Millie Bobby Brown says she and David Harbour are "lucky to have each other" and that #StrangerThings "means so much to both of us." pic.twitter.com/XXEjpYDNl5 — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 7, 2025

One poster pointed out that it is a reminder for others not to believe whatever they read on the internet. 'The rumours were fake, we won tonight,' an X user commented on a video, wherein Brown is shown talking fondly about Harbour.

However, others argued that Brown and Harbour were just acting, and the tension between them was real.

'As fake as it gets. She wasn't honest,' another wrote. A different user added, 'Lying tart.'

Brown has made positive remarks about Harbour years before the bullying claims she reportedly filed against him. In 2019, she said that Harbour 'is one of the greatest men' she knew and said they were 'really close.'