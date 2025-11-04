Millie Bobby Brown had high regard for her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour. At least, that was the case years before she filed a formal complaint against him, accusing him of 'bullying' and 'harassment' on the set of Netflix's hit horror, science-fiction, mystery series, Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown Was 'Really Close' To David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour play Eleven/Jane Hopper and Jim Hopper, respectively, on Stranger Things. Due to the nature of their characters being father and daughter, the pair developed a close bond and Brown acknowledged this.

'David Harbour and I are really close,' Brown told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. 'He is just one of the greatest men.'

The Enola Holmes star added that among the things she loved about Harbour was that 'he respects girls and women so much.'

Millie Bobby Brown's Perspective About David Harbour Changed Five Years Later

Since Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have worked together for more years following her 2019 interview, many expect their bond to be stronger five years later. However, it appeared not to be the case.

In March 2024, Brown sat down for an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz to talk about her Netflix dark fantasy film, Damsel. During the interview, the host asked about her upcoming wedding and whether she was planning a Stranger Things-themed wedding.

Then the host said, 'Harbour is officiating,' as if it were a statement rather than a question. Brown said 'Yes' but she appeared unsure, before saying 'Yes' for the second time, adding, 'I don't know how I feel. Sure.'

It seemed that Brown wasn't really comfortable with Harbour officiating her wedding because she suggested her other Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine.

'Matthew Modine, I think,' she added.

Brown revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2025 that, when her husband, Jake Bongiovi, proposed, she already knew who she wanted to officiate the ceremony.

'I know who needs to marry us. It's my papa,' Brown said, referring to Modine, who plays Dr. Brenner aka 'Papa' in the show because he made the children at the lab, including Eleven, and he forced the kids to call him 'Papa' to establish a father-figure relationship.

Although some Stranger Things cast members attended Brown's wedding, including Noah Schnapp. Her on-screen dad, David Harbour, was reportedly not present.

Millie's Complaint Against David Harbour

Sources told Daily Mail that Millie Bobby Brown filed a 'harassment and bullying claim' against David Harbour before they started shooting Stranger Things Season 5. The complaint includes 'pages and pages of accusations' and an investigation was made. It reportedly lasted 'for months.'

Brown's allegations against Harbour did not include misconduct of a sexual nature.

Many were surprised by the report as the two had spoken positively about each other in the past. Harbour even said he wanted to protect Brown after she catapulted to fame at a young age.

'I hope that she gets the help that she needs. I know that I try to protect her as much as I can,' the Thunderbolts* star said.

​Brown's bullying and abuse allegations came on the heels of Harbour's estranged wife, Lily Allen, accusing him of cheating on her with Natalie Tippett.