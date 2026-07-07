As the United States Men's National Team crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Belgium, the fallout has turned into a massive political firestorm. While the loss itself is painful, the overwhelming sentiment from a furious fanbase is directed squarely at President Donald Trump, with thousands of supporters claiming his controversial intervention doomed the team.

The anger stems from the President's unprecedented phone call to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, an attempt to overturn a red card issued to US star striker Folarin Balogun. Although the President insisted he did not pressure the governing body, his public boast about the call hours before kick-off has backfired spectacularly. Fans are now convinced that this political interference acted as the catalyst for the defeat, leading many to label the incident the latest proof of the so-called 'Trump Curse'.

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Political Interference Sparks Furious Trump Curse Backlash

Despite securing their star forward, the American squad found themselves thoroughly dismantled by the European side. The phrase 'Trump curse' quickly flooded social networks as the full-time result settled in, highlighting the sheer frustration of a devastated, highly vocal fanbase.

Fans did not hold back in their brutal assessment. 'Maybe Trump can call FIFA and ask them to find four more goals,' one supporter quipped on X. Prominent voices in the backlash included attorney and frequent presidential critic Ron Filipkowski, who joined a chorus of merciless supporters laying blame squarely on the president.

The sentiment grew hostile as the night wore on, with supporters frustrated over the international optics. 'Trump stuck his nose in where it didn't belong,' another disgruntled fan wrote. 'It made the world hate us even more than they already do, and emboldened Belgium. I wish the US had won and I have to wonder if we would have, if Trump had not interfered. ETTD, Everything Trump touches dies.'

Belgium Trolls USMNT Following World Cup Victory

Adding insult to the heavy defeat, the victorious Belgium players openly mocked their opponents directly on the pitch. Following the final whistle, the European squad celebrated their dominant performance by performing the viral 'Trump dance' for the world to see.

It is mad stuff, really, watching a geopolitical figure's signature move weaponised in a football stadium to taunt the defeated host nation. The humiliating spectacle poured salt on the wounds of American supporters who felt the presidential interference overshadowed the athletics, turning a sporting moment into a political circus.

Knicks Defeat Highlights Expanding Trump Sports Curse

For supporters subscribing to this supernatural sporting hex, the football tragedy in Seattle is merely the latest chapter in a wider pattern of misfortune. The tournament exit occurred just a month after Trump made a high-profile trip to Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks play Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The president's presence in New York City triggered massive security protocols that shut down streets across Midtown and forced the sudden cancellation of a planned fan watch party. Compounding the logistical chaos were widespread accusations that the president actually fell asleep during the game.

Rather than inspiring the hometown team, the visit coincided with the Knicks' lone playoff defeat. The squad eventually fell to the San Antonio Spurs 115-111, a result that snapped a historic 13-game, 46-day winning streak. 'He attended one Knicks game, and they ended up losing their historic 13-win playoff streak,' one fan observed online. 'He calls FIFA to overturn Balogun's one-game ban, and Team USA still loses and gets eliminated. I'm telling y'all the trump curse is REAL!!!'