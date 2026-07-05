Donald Trump was reportedly left 'livid' in Washington, D.C., after thin crowds, a collapsing stage and searing heat turned his Trump-backed Great American State Fair billed as a 250th birthday celebration for the United States into what insiders have described as a humiliating flop.

The footage and eyewitness accounts from the National Mall painted a very different picture from the triumphant one Trump shared online. The president claimed the opening of the 16‑day event, which runs from 25 June to 10 July 2026, was 'packed to the brim.' Yet images circulating on social media, as well as estimates, showed sparse audiences, people walking out mid-speech and empty booths from states that declined to take part.

Watch President Donald J. Trump's Full Speech on American Exceptionalism at Mount Rushmore on the eve of America's 250th: pic.twitter.com/vDmDFHQ3nj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2026

Donald Trump Furious As Great American State Fair Falters

Trump was so angry about the turnout for the Great American State Fair that he ordered the White House to remove every image of the event from official social media accounts. One clip doing the rounds online shows people drifting away from the crowd as he delivers a speech about his administration's achievements, a sight that reportedly left him 'seething in rage'.

The fair, staged on the National Mall as a centrepiece commemoration of America's 250th anniversary of independence, was supposed to showcase patriotic unity and cultural spectacle. Instead, it quickly became a magnet for criticism. Some officials, questioned why the event had been scheduled at the height of a brutal heatwave and suggested the planning process had been fundamentally flawed.

'I do not understand why we are doing this so late. I'm really not sure who thought this was a good idea,' one source told the network.

Even before the crowds failed to show up, several state delegations were already keeping their distance. The officials from Oregon were among those refusing to attend or participate, leaving their designated areas conspicuously bare. That snub undercut the event's claim to be a truly national fair and handed Trump's critics an early talking point.

Stage Collapse Deepens Donald Trump Event Embarrassment

If the empty patches on the Mall dented the president's pride, a near‑disaster on the main stage turned the fair into a public safety concern. Video shared across social platforms shows a troupe of dancers rehearsing on the large central stage when a heavy overhead structural panel suddenly rips free from the ceiling, plunges an estimated two storeys and slams into the boards with a violent crash.

Read more Freedom 250 Rehearsal Disaster: Stage Panels Rain Down On Dancers Before Trump's Big Show Freedom 250 Rehearsal Disaster: Stage Panels Rain Down On Dancers Before Trump's Big Show

The dancers can be seen freezing, then scrambling away as dust and debris spread across the stage. It is not yet clear whether anyone was injured, and no official casualty figures have been released. Nothing is confirmed yet on that front, so those claims should be taken with a grain of salt. What is beyond doubt is that the clip fuelled a wave of derision online and raised questions about how the construction was approved.

Kentucky Republican congressman Thomas Massie joined in the mockery on X, writing that the Trump‑backed event was 'feeling more and more like the Hunger Games.' For an administration eager to project competence and strength, a collapsing stage on the nation's front lawn was a visual metaphor it could do without.

The stage incident came on top of other blows. A high‑profile musical line‑up, including The Commodores, Martina McBride and Bret Michaels, largely evaporated after acts pulled out. Many performers later said they had not realised the fair would double as a political rally, and chose not to be associated once that became clear.

Heat, High Prices And Long Speeches Dog Trump's Fair

If the structures were shaky, conditions for visitors were barely better. Washington Post meteorologist Ben Noll warned ahead of time that the capital would be among the hottest places on the planet during the fair's opening period, hotter even than much of the Sahara, the Middle East, China's Gobi Desert and parts of the American Southwest.

On the ground, attendees found little relief. Shade was limited, and people were reportedly barred from bringing coolers, food or water into the fenced‑off area. According to report that bottles of water were selling for up to $5. The result was a crowd simmering in more ways than one, as the heatwave intersected with a sense of being nickel‑and‑dimed.

Some of that frustration turned back on Trump personally. Despite the extreme temperatures, he insisted on delivering what was described as a 'really long speech,' prompting social media users to accuse him of recklessness. 'Heat stroke is a real thing. Has no one mentioned this to him? Does he think he's indestructible?' one X user wrote. Another was blunter: 'If Trump is giving a speech, the last place I want to be is within earshot of that stinking MAGA liar.'

The wider weather picture has already forced authorities to scale back celebrations elsewhere. Newsweek reported that fireworks marking the anniversary have been cancelled or pushed to midnight in several cities because of fears that sparks could trigger deadly wildfires in the tinder‑dry conditions.

Trump, who has built his political identity on commanding huge crowds and defying his critics, the optics from the Great American State Fair cut directly against the image he prefers to project.