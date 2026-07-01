A remark intended to express relief has instead ignited an international row.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has come under criticism after revealing he celebrated Iran's exit from the FIFA World Cup by performing what he described as a 'happy dance.' His comments prompted a swift response from Iran's football federation, which accused US officials of showing hostility towards the national team throughout the tournament.

The Markwayne Mullin happy dance remarks have added another chapter to an already tense World Cup, where football frequently intersected with politics long before Iran's campaign came to an end.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has celebrated Iran’s elimination from the World Cup, saying he has done a “happy dance,” Sports Business Journal reports.https://t.co/L21vSHf026 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 30, 2026

Mullin's Celebration Sparks Diplomatic Row

Speaking at a briefing in Washington, Mullin said he was pleased to see the Iranian delegation leave the United States after the team failed to reach the knockout stage.

He told reporters he had 'might've sung a song or two' and even 'danced a happy dance' after Iranian visas were withdrawn following the team's elimination. Mullin added that no other delegation had required as much attention from US authorities during the competition.

The comments quickly spread beyond football circles, drawing criticism from Iranian officials and fuelling fresh debate over whether political tensions had overshadowed the tournament.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin after Iran’s World Cup elimination:



“I’m just glad they’re done, and they’re not coming back. I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave U.S. soil, and I might’ve sung a song or maybe even danced… pic.twitter.com/bipmBFcZem — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) June 30, 2026

Iran Says Remarks Reflect 'Hostility'

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, known as the FFIRI, said Mullin's comments reflected a pattern of behaviour the delegation believed it had experienced throughout the World Cup.

In a statement, the federation said Iranians were accustomed to what it described as 'mistreatment and lies' from US officials. It also argued that the secretary's public celebration said more about his conduct than it did about the Iranian team.

The federation further questioned whether the United States had demonstrated the impartiality expected of a country hosting one of the world's biggest sporting events.

Its response echoed concerns raised repeatedly during the tournament by members of the Iranian camp.

US Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin claims he did a “happy dance” after Iran was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/zQjniMptQ8 — The ANF Club ⚽️ (@adjorNfriends) June 30, 2026

Complaints Began Before A Ball Was Kicked

Long before the Iran World Cup exit, Iran had voiced concerns about its treatment in North America.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei described his squad as the tournament's 'most oppressed' team, while captain Mehdi Taremi suggested the players had faced challenges beyond their performances on the pitch.

Iran also criticised logistical decisions surrounding the competition. According to the federation, 11 members of its wider delegation, including federation president Mehdi Taj, were denied US visas. The squad was also required to relocate its training base from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico before the tournament began.

Those issues became central to the federation's argument that its delegation had not been treated on the same footing as other competing nations.

A politician in the Trump administration says he did a “happy dance” and “sung a song or two” to celebrate Iran’s exit from the World Cup.



Iran was knocked out of the World Cup after drawing all three of its group games, concluding in a 1-1 draw against Egypt which saw Shojae… pic.twitter.com/JzNgIxYZA6 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 30, 2026

Farewell Message Carries Final Swipe

After leaving the tournament, the Iranian squad left behind a handwritten message thanking the people of Tijuana for welcoming the team during its stay.

The note praised the city's hospitality while contrasting it with the experience the delegation said it encountered elsewhere during the competition. It concluded by asking whether every nation had truly competed under equal professional conditions.

The message reinforced the federation's position that the controversy extended well beyond a single press conference or a single set of remarks.

Why The Story Matters

The Markwayne Mullin Iran comments have resonated because they sit at the intersection of sport and diplomacy.

For supporters of Iran, Mullin's celebration appeared to validate complaints that political tensions influenced the team's experience during the tournament. From the US perspective, officials have maintained responsibility for managing security throughout a major international event, including decisions relating to visas and delegation logistics.

Far from ending with the final whistle, the fallout has only intensified. Mullin's 'happy dance' remarks have transformed Iran's World Cup exit into a diplomatic flashpoint, reigniting debate over politics, sporting neutrality, and the responsibilities of a host nation. For many, the tournament will now be remembered not only for what unfolded on the pitch, but also for the controversy that erupted long after the match was over.