Donald Trump reportedly hurled a tablet across the Oval Office following a video call with international counterparts, including the Canadian leadership, as global allies scramble to adjust their foreign policy strategy.

The reported incident, cited by The Daily Beast, allegedly took place during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the White House last February, just weeks into Trump's second term. The two leaders used the device to patch into a call led by Canada's then-prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Sources suggest that a technical failure during the call triggered the reaction, with the president reportedly tossing the device across his desk. While the White House has defended the president's leadership style and has not officially verified the specific claim, the account has added to a growing body of reports describing the unique challenges of modern diplomatic engagement with the United States.

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Report Paints Picture of Growing Diplomatic Challenges

The alleged tablet-throwing incident was described as one example in an examination of how European governments have responded to Trump's return to office. The report says officials across Europe have increasingly viewed the president as unpredictable, prompting leaders to carefully coordinate interactions in an effort to avoid public disagreements or diplomatic setbacks.

The report also claims that nearly 30 European leaders privately met in Brussels earlier this year to discuss reducing long-term dependence on the United States for security and economic stability. That gathering reportedly followed heightened concern over Trump's foreign policy rhetoric, including remarks about Greenland that unsettled several NATO allies.

Allies Reportedly Changed Their Playbook

According to the report, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte encouraged fellow leaders to frame increased European defence spending as a political victory for Trump. Officials reportedly coordinated messaging before White House visits and exchanged advice on the wording of text messages to the president, believing that careful communication improved the chances of productive discussions.

The report further claims that some leaders even modified the language they used on sensitive issues, such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who reportedly emphasised tariffs instead of sanctions when discussing Russia after previous disagreements over Ukraine. The White House, however, has maintained that Trump's approach has strengthened NATO by encouraging allies to invest more in their own defence capabilities.

A Pattern of Unconventional Diplomacy

The latest allegations fit into a longer history of reports describing Trump's unconventional interactions with foreign leaders. During his first administration, multiple media outlets reported that aides frequently monitored his calls and sometimes offered guidance during conversations, while foreign governments gradually adjusted to his direct and often unscripted communication style. Those reports suggested that officials believed traditional diplomatic preparation was not always sufficient when engaging with Trump, per CNN.

Trump has also reshaped the tone of face-to-face diplomacy during his second term. Recent Oval Office meetings with foreign leaders have become closely watched events because discussions often unfold publicly and can quickly turn contentious. Whether the specific allegation of the tablet-throwing incident is confirmed or remains a piece of political lore, it reflects the high-stakes environment in which international leaders are forced to operate. Diplomacy has become a game of perception, where the ability to manage the president's reactions is as critical as the policy objectives themselves.