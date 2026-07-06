Folarin Balogun's World Cup dream was hanging by a thread until a phone call from the White House appears to have changed everything. FIFA announced on Sunday that the American forward's one-match suspension, triggered by a straight red card in the round of 32, would be lifted in time for the United States' round of 16 match against Belgium.

The decision followed a call from President Donald Trump to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, first reported by the New York Times, which cited a person familiar with the matter speaking on condition of anonymity. The reversal has been celebrated by Trump and the US camp, while Belgium has reacted with fury.

The Red Card and the Call

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on 2 July, after stepping on the ankle of defender Tarik Muharemović. Referee Raphael Claus initially waved play on before being sent to the pitch-side monitor, where he reviewed the incident in slow motion and issued the red card. Under FIFA rules, a straight red card carries an automatic one-match ban, which would have ruled Balogun out of the round of 16 tie against Belgium in Seattle.

According to reporting, Trump called Infantino on Wednesday night, days before the ruling, to ask FIFA to review the decision, though the exact circumstances of the call have not been fully detailed. A separate report from journalist Ben Jacobs said the White House made 'a direct call to FIFA to ask Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun's red card', adding that FIFA, when approached, 'referred to the findings of its independent committee' and insisted that White House influence could not affect the outcome.

🚨 Exclusive: The White House made a direct call to FIFA to ask Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun’s red card.



FIFA approached for comment and referred to the findings of its independent committee.



FIFA sources insist White House influence could not affect the decision… pic.twitter.com/Rl97b1wm4X — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 5, 2026

FIFA Cites Rule, Not Politics

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee announced on Sunday that the 'implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year', rather than the ban being expunged outright. The ruling means Balogun avoids missing the Belgium match, but a similar offence within the next twelve months would see the original suspension enforced alongside any new sanction.

FIFA said its decision relied on Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which allows a judicial body to 'fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure' and place the player under a probationary period of one to four years. The federation pointed to precedent, noting that Cristiano Ronaldo had the final two games of a three-match ban deferred in November after a red card against Ireland, while Argentina's Nicolás Otamendi and Ecuador's Moisés Caicedo had one-game bans similarly deferred in April. The ruling reportedly makes Balogun the first player in more than 60 years to appear in a World Cup match after being sent off in a previous one.

Trump, who received FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize in December and is expected to take part in the World Cup final trophy ceremony on 19 July, posted on Truth Social: 'Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!' US forward Christian Pulisic defended the decision on football grounds, saying of the original foul: 'If you look at the foul, it was just zero intent at all. I felt like there was much worse ones that went on this tournament.'

The White House reportedly contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of Folarin Balogun’s red card.



After Balogun’s one-match suspension was lifted, President Donald Trump thanked FIFA on Truth Social for “doing what was right” and reversing what he called “a… pic.twitter.com/8s5z5l5v8N — Complex (@Complex) July 5, 2026

Belgium Cries Foul Over Reversal

Belgium's camp reacted with open scepticism to the timing and nature of the reversal. Head coach Rudi Garcia told a Sunday press conference: 'I didn't know that at the World Cup the 5th of July is actually the first of April. It's April Fools.' Garcia added that his objection was rooted in the integrity of the competition itself, saying: 'We're not defending the national team or the federation, we're defending football.'

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The Belgian federation said in a statement it was 'astonished' that Balogun would be permitted to play, given the initial severity of the sanction, and said it was investigating all potential options to safeguard 'the legitimate rights of all participating teams.' Not every voice in the Belgium camp was as combative: goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois offered a more measured response, saying the decision 'doesn't make a considerable difference' to his side's preparations, since 'we prepare for everyone.'

The US Soccer Federation said it would not make Balogun available for comment on Sunday, though the player posted a social media image of himself in front of American fans, and had said days earlier, before the ruling, that he believed a yellow card 'would have been fair'.

Whatever role the call played, Balogun's reprieve leaves Mauricio Pochettino with his leading scorer available as the United States chases a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.