An American television reporter is at the centre of an international backlash after boasting live on air that she did not know where Bosnia and Herzegovina was and 'didn't want to know', just days before the United States is due to face the Balkan nation at the World Cup.

The remarks came from Abigail Velez, a reporter for ABC7 Los Angeles, during a live broadcast from a United States men's national team viewing party in Long Beach, California, on 26 June 2026. The clip spread rapidly online, drawing condemnation from viewers internationally and a sharp response from the Bosnian national football team's official account, just days before the two nations are scheduled to meet in the World Cup Round of 32.

'I Don't Want To Know': What Velez Said On Air

Velez was wrapping up her coverage of the USMNT's 3-2 group-stage loss to Turkey when she moved to preview the team's next opponent, confirmed as Bosnia and Herzegovina. Her words were unambiguous.

'The next round, Team USA will play Bosnia next Wednesday,' Velez told viewers, 'and one thing about Bosnia, I could not point out where it is on a map. I don't know the first thing about Bosnia, and I don't want to know. That's because Team USA. We're back. We're better than ever.'

She continued: 'That's next Wednesday. Get prepared, Bosnia, because you don't want it. You don't want it like that, but you're gonna get it. That's next Wednesday.'

The clip, broadcast on ABC's Los Angeles affiliate, circulated internationally within hours. The Bosnian Football official account reposted the segment on X with the caption: 'My goodness, the stereotypes write themselves.' That post had been viewed more than ten million times by 28 June 2026.

'Insensitive And Inappropriate': Velez Issues Public Apology

Velez later described the segment as 'a poor effort to have a little fun' that went further than intended.

In a statement posted on social media, she wrote: 'In a poor effort to have a little fun with World Cup competition, I took it too far and made a thoughtless comment on air that was insensitive and inappropriate. I apologise to the people of Bosnia and the Bosnian Football team. The World Cup is supposed to be about uniting communities around the world, and my comment didn't reflect that spirit. Wishing all the teams the very best as they continue their World Cup journey.'

Critics questioned her professional standards, with one writing that 'Bosnia and Herzegovina earned its way into the Round of 32 and deserves more respect than what this reporter gave them.'

Others said the segment reflected a broader pattern of American sports media treating the World Cup as a domestic event with foreign inconveniences rather than a global competition.

Imagine how vacuous she is. Imagine trying to have an intelligent conversation with her. Lucky for her she lives in a society that - broadly speaking - awards and normalises ignorance — Justin Walley (@JustinWalley10) June 27, 2026

Whether Americans are the most ignorant and self-absorbed people in the world is not the issue; ignorance is curable. What is unique about the US is that it purveys a culture that ostentatiously celebrates ignorance — Unwashed & Unruly Pod (@unwashedunruly) June 28, 2026

Shes embarrassing, unfortunately many Americans are just like her, maybe even most Im afraid. But many of us still are not like this — hosgrave (@hosgrave) June 27, 2026

Shes embarrassing, unfortunately many Americans are just like her, maybe even most Im afraid. But many of us still are not like this — hosgrave (@hosgrave) June 27, 2026

She is proof the Yanks are the most propagandised people in the world. Clueless — Carl Camilleri (@Gooru101) June 27, 2026

That‘s embarrassing for a presenter — 𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 🇩🇪 (@fiago7) June 27, 2026

Bosnia And Herzegovina: From War To World Cup Knockouts

The dismissal of Bosnia as an unknown quantity sits against the country's modern history. Bosnia and Herzegovina gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1992, after which the Bosnian War saw Bosnian Serb forces carry out acts of genocide against Bosniak Muslims, a legacy that continues to shape the country's story.

On the pitch, the nation of fewer than 3.5 million people has built a team that earned its knockout-stage place. Coached by Sergej Barbarez and captained by Edin Džeko, the country's most-capped player with 150 appearances and all-time top scorer with 73 goals, Bosnia and Herzegovina drew with Canada, lost 4-1 to Switzerland, and then defeated Qatar 3-1 to claim third place in Group B with four points. It is the first time in their history that Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the World Cup knockout stage.

Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez, speaking after his side's win over Qatar, was measured about the upcoming match. 'All of this is a bonus for us,' he said. 'We will be extremely relieved, and we will try to take on any team that comes our way. We are confident enough to face anyone.'

Abigail, here's a simple question:



What did you think was the "little fun" part of saying:



" I could not point out where it is on a map I don’t know the first thing about Bosnia, and I don’t wanna know."



Where was the "little fun" in that?



I missed it! — Right...Thru the Middle (@RightThruTheMid) June 28, 2026

No, you’re an ignorant, arrogant moron who has no regard for others. Your inward, backward American view of the world is offensive and stupid. You’re sorry you got called out, nothing more — Pastasciutta (@Pastasciut95733) June 28, 2026

Those guys lived in a war, they saw their loved ones got raped, killed or tortured way worse than a death. You just cannot under estimate them and you cannot escape with a softass "sorry". — Arda Ağaoğlu (@iardaagaoglu) June 27, 2026

High-Stakes Clash: What The Match Means For Both Sides

The USMNT will face Bosnia and Herzegovina for the fourth time in their history, and the first time in official competition. The match is scheduled for 1 July 2026 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, kicking off at 20:00 ET.

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The United States reached the Round of 32 as Group D winners with a 2W-1L record, following victories against Paraguay and Australia before a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in which the coaching staff made nine changes to the starting line-up. Mauricio Pochettino's side is chasing its first World Cup knockout-stage victory since defeating Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16 at the 2002 tournament.

The contrast between the two sides is clear heading into Wednesday's match: one nation's reporter publicly declared she did not know where her opponent's country was, while that opponent's coach said his team was confident enough to face anyone, and has already proved it.