Trump told supporters at a US rally on Wednesday night that America is now 'the most respected anywhere in the world' under his leadership, declaring that 'nobody's laughing at us anymore' and insisting foreign leaders now admire the country. The comments, delivered as he helped launch celebrations for the nation's 250th birthday, were swiftly clipped and shared online, where critics seized on them as detached from reality and mocked them in real time.

Trump used the patriotic setting to sketch a sweeping before‑and‑after story about his time in office. Standing before a backdrop for the semiquincentennial festivities, he told the crowd: 'Tonight, as we stand at the edge of our 250th year of independence, I am thrilled to declare that America is back.'

He went on: 'As you know very well, a short time ago we were a dead country. We were dead. Now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world. We're respected by everybody. Nobody's laughing at us anymore.' Trump then claimed that just two years earlier, 'they were laughing,' but now the United States was 'the most respected anywhere, think of it, anywhere in the world.'

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Donald Trump's Boast Versus The Tape

The news came after repeated episodes in recent years in which foreign leaders were, in fact, caught on camera laughing about Donald Trump.

Footage from last year shows several European officials amusedly discussing how Trump had mixed up Albania and Armenia, an error that made the rounds in diplomatic circles and on social media alike. During his previous term, cameras at major international summits also picked up world leaders sharing private jokes at his expense, clips that went viral precisely because they punctured the image Trump prefers to project abroad.

California governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is widely seen as eyeing a presidential bid in 2028, has said that behind the scenes the mockery is even more direct. Speaking at an event last year, Newsom said: 'I've had the privilege of meeting a lot of foreign leaders. They're laughing behind his back.' That assessment has not been independently verified, but it is now being recirculated by Trump's critics as a counterpoint to his new claim of universal respect.

On the substance, Trump did not offer any evidence for his assertion that 'nobody's laughing at us anymore.' There was no reference to polling or diplomatic breakthroughs, just a familiar reliance on personal bravado.

Social Media Users Torch Donald Trump's Claim

Within hours of the rally clip airing on Fox News and circulating online, users from across the political spectrum were quote‑tweeting it with open scorn. Several called Trump's statement 'delusional insanity,' others simply 'one of the biggest lies he has told.'

The account 'Spiro's Ghost,' posting under the handle @AntiToxicPeople, dismissed the remarks as 'Delusional insanity. All day every day. He lives in a fantasy world.' Another user, @PatMacRN, called Trump's assertion that America is now respected by everybody 'One of the biggest lies he has told.'

Foreign policy commentator Tom Nichols, using the handle @RadioFreeTom, weighed in with a dry warning: 'I have bad news for you, Mr. President.' He did not need to spell out that the 'bad news' was the rest of the world's less flattering view.

Other critics leaned into bleak humour. User @cynical_tutu wrote: 'Well, he's kind of right, we're not a "joke" because jokes are funny. We're a tragedy now.' Another X user, @dhuse42, took aim at Trump's insistence that other countries had stopped laughing, replying: 'He's the joke. Just ask the Iranians.'

The theme repeated itself from Europe. A user with the handle @dStroemsborg, who identifies with EU and Scandinavian flags in their bio, responded: 'We are not laughing? You should be able to hear the echo from the rest of the world.' Ellen Dumm, posting as @TheEllenDumm, added: 'Nope, they're laughing their asses off. Talk to Italy!'

Not all of the commentary tried to be diplomatic. 'Trump is reassuring himself,' one user wrote, before adding: 'Give him his binky and blanket.' Another, @JamesTate121, cut to the chase: 'The joke who declares we are not a joke anymore. F this conman.'

It is not hard to see why the clip hit a nerve. Trump's line about America having been a 'dead country' just a short time ago plays into his long‑running narrative that only he can rescue the nation from decline. For many watching at home, particularly overseas, the suggestion that everything has flipped to universal respect felt disconnected from their own view of how the US is seen abroad.