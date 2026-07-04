George R.R. Martin has admitted that The Winds of Winter has become 'the great curse' of his life, telling a recent interviewer in the United States that the long‑promised sixth novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga is now 13 years late and still unfinished. The 75-year-old author said he is continuing to work on the book, but warned that progress remains painfully slow and uneven.

The Winds of Winter is the long‑awaited follow‑up to A Dance with Dragons, which was published in 2011 and left the sprawling cast of Westeros at a series of cliffhangers. Since then, the television adaptation Game of Thrones has come and gone, a prequel series (House of the Dragon) has launched, and a generation of readers has grown used to jokes that the book may never appear. Over the years, Martin has offered sporadic updates and shifting timelines, but the novel's absence has become almost as famous as the story itself.

George R.R. Martin Calls The Winds of Winter A 'Curse'

In his latest comments, Martin did not sugar-coat the delay. Speaking in an interview cited by gaming and entertainment outlet Gamereactor, he described the book's long gestation in blunt terms.

Read more Will The Winds of Winter Ever Be Finished? Here's Why George RR Martin's Long-Awaited Sixth Book is Safely Dead in the Water Will The Winds of Winter Ever Be Finished? Here's Why George RR Martin's Long-Awaited Sixth Book is Safely Dead in the Water

'That's the curse of my life here. There's no doubt Winds of Winter is 13 years late. I'm still working on it. I have periods where I make progress and then other things divert my attention,' he said.

Coming from a writer who has built an entire career on upending expectations, the admission lands with a kind of weary honesty. Martin did not offer a release window, nor did he pretend that the end was definitively in sight. Instead he painted a picture familiar to anyone who has followed his blog over the past decade and a half: spurts of writing energy interrupted by distractions, other professional commitments, or simple creative drift.

There is no independent confirmation of exactly how far along the manuscript now is, and Martin has not revealed a word count or completion percentage in this interview. Without a contractually confirmed publication date from his publisher, readers are effectively operating on faith that the book will appear at all. Nothing is confirmed yet, so any assumptions about timing should be taken with a grain of salt.

Side Projects, Fan Frustration And The Winds Of Winter

The author's growing list of side projects has often been blamed by fans for the delays to The Winds of Winter. Since 2011, Martin has been involved to varying degrees in HBO's Game of Thrones, the House of the Dragon prequel, video game collaboration Elden Ring, anthology editing, and a steady stream of tie‑in histories and companion books.

Online, this has crystallised into a common accusation that Martin has simply been too distracted to finish his core series. He pushed back against that idea in the same interview, insisting that the optics do not match reality.

'Fans seem to overestimate how much time I'm putting in these things,' he said, arguing that his work on external projects does not eat into his writing hours to the extent people imagine.

It is a contested point. Readers see announcements for new shows, licensing deals and spin‑offs and reasonably wonder how much mental space is left for Westeros itself. Martin, for his part, has always framed the problem less as overwork and more as the sheer complexity of the narrative he is trying to land.

Even setting aside the anger and memes, there is a practical concern lurking underneath. The Winds of Winter is supposed to be the penultimate volume of A Song of Ice and Fire, with a planned seventh and final book, A Dream of Spring, still to come. Some long‑time followers of the series now openly doubt whether both novels will ever be completed within Martin's lifetime. He has acknowledged those fears in the past without offering guarantees.

Publishers have largely kept their counsel, perhaps wary of adding yet another timestamp that will later appear in angry Reddit threads. There are no official statements in this latest round of coverage, no marketing teasers, no quietly optimistic pre‑orders. Just the author, once again, telling readers that the book remains on his desk.

The strange thing is that the delay has not killed interest. If anything, The Winds of Winter has acquired a kind of mythical weight. Each rare, specific comment from Martin is analysed line by line. Every acknowledgement that the story still lives, that fresh pages exist somewhere on a hard drive in New Mexico, gives fans a reason to keep caring.

The situation can be boiled down to a handful of sober facts. The Winds of Winter is more than a decade late by Martin's own count. He says he is still working on it and still making progress, but with long interruptions. He insists that his other projects are not the main obstacle. And beyond those points, the rest is hope, speculation and patience stretched to its limits.