South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo was confronted by a hostile crowd upon returning home following the national team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, with footage circulating online showing fans shouting and booing as the squad arrived at the airport.

Videos shared on TikTok and reposted by regional media accounts show the arrival quickly escalating into a tense scene as players and staff were escorted through the terminal.

The reaction follows South Korea's elimination from the tournament, a result that has sparked immediate debate over performance standards and expectations for one of Asia's most consistent football nations.

Airport Arrival Escalates Into Confrontation

In clips circulating online, Hong Myung-bo is seen arriving alongside members of the national squad as supporters gather near the exit gates.

As the team emerged, the crowd reaction intensified, with audible boos and repeated chants of 'Spit Out Your Salary!' directed at the coaching staff.

Multiple videos show security personnel positioned along the route as officials guided the squad through the terminal. The phrase quickly emerged as the dominant chant in the footage and has since been widely shared across social media platforms.

Chant Spreads Across Social Media

During the airport arrival, a member of the crowd was heard shouting: 'Myung-bo! Spit out your salary!' as Hong Myung-bo and the South Korea squad made their way through the terminal following the team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The remark was directed at the coaching staff as tensions rose during the team's return, with security escorting players and officials through the arrival area. Although the chant has not been officially verified by authorities, it is clearly audible in widely circulated footage.

The incident formed part of a broader hostile reception at the airport, where fans voiced their frustration following South Korea's early elimination from the tournament.

World Cup Exit Prompts Performance Debate

South Korea's departure from the FIFA World Cup 2026 has prompted scrutiny of the team's overall performance, with supporters debating tactical decisions and match management throughout the campaign.

Footage from the airport shows mixed reactions, with some fans actively participating in the chants while others simply watched as the team passed by. Hong Myung-bo did not visibly respond in the circulating clips as the squad moved through the terminal under security escort.

Footage Spreads Across Multiple Platforms

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Videos of the arrival have been widely shared on TikTok, X and regional sports pages, with multiple uploads showing different angles of the same incident. Reposts by accounts including The Straits Times and Mothership helped the footage spread beyond South Korea within hours.

Online reaction has been divided, with some users expressing sympathy for frustrated supporters following the team's World Cup exit, while others questioned the hostility directed at the players and coaching staff.

Hong Myung-bo Faces Renewed Scrutiny

Former South Korea captain Hong Myung-bo, who was appointed with expectations of leading a competitive World Cup campaign, now faces renewed scrutiny following the team's elimination.

South Korea's long-standing reputation as one of Asia's strongest football nations has intensified public pressure on the coaching staff after another disappointing tournament.

Aftermath of World Cup Campaign

The aftermath of South Korea's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has placed focus on the team's future direction, with attention shifting toward upcoming fixtures and potential strategic review.

No official changes have been announced, but the airport incident has intensified ongoing debate about management and performance standards as discussion continues across sporting and online communities.