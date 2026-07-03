President Donald Trump is facing mounting calls from United States football fans and commentators to intervene over the Folarin Balogun red card at the World Cup. The striker was sent off during Wednesday's 2-0 round of 32 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, leaving the team without its leading scorer for the round of 16 against Belgium on Monday.

Balogun opened the scoring but was dismissed early in the second half following a VAR review of his challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović. The Brazilian referee Raphael Claus ruled it serious foul play after consulting the pitchside monitor. Many observers viewed the contact as accidental and not warranting a straight red card.

The Controversial Red Card Incident

Footage showed Balogun's studs making contact with the back of Muharemović's leg and moving onto the ankle area during a challenge for the ball. Play had initially continued before the review prompted the sending off.

The United States, reduced to ten men, nevertheless scored again to complete a 2-0 victory at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Balogun has now scored three goals in the competition and was in strong form before his dismissal.

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It is the first red card received by a US player at a World Cup in two decades. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said the challenge was 'never a red card' and described it as a normal action in football that happened by accident and carried no intent.

FIFA Rules Leave No Appeal Option

FIFA regulations state that referee decisions on facts connected with play, including red cards, cannot be protested or appealed by teams or federations. The automatic one-match suspension for a straight red card therefore stands without exception. US Soccer has confirmed there is no route to have the ban lifted ahead of the Belgium fixture.

An appeal would only become possible if FIFA's disciplinary committee imposes an additional suspension beyond the automatic one. Any extra punishment could then be challenged through the proper channels, but the original red card and its automatic consequence remain final under the rules as they stand. The situation has led to fresh debate about the handling of subjective disciplinary decisions in major tournaments.

The incident has fuelled frustration among supporters, some of whom have labelled the decision part of wider officiating problems at the tournament co-hosted by the United States.

Trump Urged To Intervene Over Balogun Red Card

President Trump, who received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize from president Gianni Infantino last December, is being urged by fans and media figures to use his connections to press for a review or reversal of the decision. Social media has seen numerous calls for him to 'make a call' to FIFA, with some posts describing the officiating as involving 'corrupt refs' and demanding action to allow Balogun to play.

Commentator Clay Travis wrote that an announcement from Trump overruling the call and effectively 'pardoning' Balogun would 'break the Internet'. The suggestions reflect the president's established relationship with FIFA leadership during the current World Cup being staged primarily in the United States.

No public response has yet come from Trump or the White House. The United States squad must adapt its plans for Monday's last-16 match against Belgium without its in-form striker, while FIFA proceeds with its standard post-match disciplinary review of the incident.