In a prelude to the White House Correspondents' Dinner attack, authorities have traced the guns used by suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen back to two gun stores in California where he legally bought them over the past several years.

The New York Post reported that the early evening of 25 April 2026 turned to chaos outside the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, when 31-year-old Allen attempted to breach a security checkpoint armed with multiple firearms and knives in an apparent bid to target high-level US government officials at the annual media dinner. Law enforcement quickly subdued him, but questions immediately emerged about how he acquired his weapons and prepared his arsenal prior to the attack.

A Quiet Accumulation: Guns Bought in Torrance and Beyond

Federal investigators have confirmed that the primary weapons Allen carried were legally purchased in California, underscoring how a solitary individual amassed a dangerous arsenal without triggering public alarm. According to sources, Allen bought a Mossberg Maverick 12-gauge pump-action shotgun — the long gun he was seen wielding at the scene — from Turner's Outdoorsman near his Torrance, California home in August 2025.

Earlier, in 2023, he acquired a separate Armscor semi-automatic pistol from CAP Tactical Firearms in Lawndale. Law enforcement and media reporting have linked both firearms to licensed dealers within the state, where background checks and waiting periods are mandated under California law.

These purchases, spread over two years, illustrate a build-up of an arsenal that would later form the core of Allen's attack equipment. Authorities believe he stored the guns at his parents' home and regularly trained with them at shooting ranges.

Legally Bought, Quietly Stored: How Allen Prepared

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What distinguishes Allen's case from many high-profile shootings is that his weapons were obtained through legal channels. There is no indication that he acquired firearms illicitly or through the grey market. His ability to legally secure both the shotgun and semi-automatic pistol has intensified debate over existing weapons laws and whether additional safeguards could have either prevented their purchase or raised red flags sooner.

Investigators are also looking into whether Allen's own preparation, such as training at ranges and storing guns at family property, offered further clues about his mindset. Allen's sister told investigators he tended to make radical statements, with his rhetoric constantly referencing a plan to do 'something' to fix issues with the world, according to NPR.

The Broader Context of the Attack

Allen, a teacher and part-time game developer with degrees in engineering and computer science, travelled from California to Washington, DC by train in the days leading up to the attack, checking into the Washington Hilton where the dinner was held. Surveillance footage captured him exiting a stairwell carrying his weapons just before he attempted to force his way past Secret Service agents.

A manifesto attributed to Allen, sent to family members just minutes before the incident, identified himself as the 'Friendly Federal Assassin' and outlined his intent to target Trump administration officials, though it also suggested he hoped to limit casualties among other attendees.

Though the Secret Service and local police stopped Allen before he reached the main event, one officer was hit in the chest but protected by body armour. No guests were seriously injured, and key figures at the dinner, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, were evacuated safely.

Raising Questions About Firearm Access and Monitoring

As Allen faces federal charges including attempted assassination, assault on a federal officer and firearm use during a violent crime, the spotlight remains on how he obtained and prepared his weapons long before the events in Washington unfolded.

In the coming weeks, courts and lawmakers alike will grapple with the implications of this case, and whether changes in gun licensing, storage requirements or behavioural reporting could help prevent similar incidents in the future.