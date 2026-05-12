White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found herself at the centre of an online backlash after sharing photos from her Mother's Day celebrations, with critics accusing the Trump administration figure of flaunting wealth at a time when many American families are struggling with rising costs.

Leavitt, who recently welcomed her daughter Viviana on 1 May, initially posted intimate family photographs on Instagram showing her spending Mother's Day with her children. One image showed the 27-year-old curled up in bed with her son Niko and newborn daughter. It was the sort of carefully curated family moment that usually passes without much scrutiny.

That changed once followers began focusing on the details.

Overt Display of Diamond Ring, Gifts

Her first image was Leavitt cuddling her children, writing 'Snuggles with my babies. Nothing better than this. Happy Mother's Day to all.'

A later image showing Leavitt holding her daughter's hand quickly attracted attention online after viewers noticed the large diamond ring visible in the photograph. Critics seized on what they saw as an overt display of affluence, particularly against the backdrop of persistent concerns about inflation and household costs across the US.

'Can't get enough of her,' Leavitt wrote.

But it was another Instagram Stories post that drove much of the criticism. The image featured a distinctive Louis Vuitton gift box in the brand's Imperial Saffron packaging alongside a handwritten note reading, 'Happy Mother's Day! Niko & Vivi.'

The reaction online was swift and unusually pointed, even by the standards of political social media discourse. Reddit users accused Leavitt of being 'tone-deaf and insensitive,' while others mocked the luxury display as detached from the reality facing many families. One commenter wrote, 'Thought it was going to be an expensive EV, but it was just Louis Vuitton.'

The backlash comes when politicians and public figures routinely post glimpses of affluent lifestyles online without triggering this level of reaction. The criticism reflects the surrounding wealth displayed by political figures connected to the Trump orbit, particularly at a moment when economic anxiety remains stubbornly high for many Americans.

A Familiar Problem For Political Figures Online

Leavitt has built much of her public image around sharp messaging and an aggressively populist communication style, often positioning herself as a defender of 'ordinary Americans' against elite institutions.

Public figures tied to populist politics frequently face a narrower margin for error when it comes to personal displays of wealth. Voters may tolerate extravagance from celebrities. They tend to view it differently from politicians or political operatives who regularly invoke economic hardship in public messaging.

None of this means Leavitt's post was extraordinary by celebrity standards.

High-profile Mother's Day and milestone gifts have long been staples of celebrity culture. In 2025, Kim Kardashian shared luxury gifts she received from her mother, Kris Jenner, including a crocodile leather Birkin bag and a Kelly Cut clutch. Years earlier, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian famously bought four billboards for tennis star Serena Williams to celebrate her return to the sport.

Hollywood excess has gone even further. Tom Cruise reportedly gifted a private jet to Katie Holmes during their relationship, while Beyoncé was reported to have purchased a Bombardier Challenger 850 jet for Jay-Z in 2012.

Read more Did Donald Trump Forget Mother's Day? POTUS Attacks Iran, More But Hasn't Posted a Tribute for Wife Melania Did Donald Trump Forget Mother's Day? POTUS Attacks Iran, More But Hasn't Posted a Tribute for Wife Melania

Social Media's Double Standard On Wealth

Platforms like Instagram reward carefully staged intimacy. Public figures are encouraged to present themselves as relatable parents one moment and aspirational lifestyle figures the next. The tension between those two personas can become difficult to manage, especially for officials operating in a hyper-polarised political environment.

Leavitt's critics were not reacting solely to the existence of a designer gift. They were reacting to the decision to showcase it publicly. That distinction matters.

For supporters, the outrage will likely look exaggerated and performative, another example of opponents weaponising trivial details against a Trump administration official. For critics, the posts reinforced an image of political elites appearing insulated from the financial pressures affecting ordinary households.