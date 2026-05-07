Handguns might soon be travelling through the United States Postal Service for the first time in nearly a century, reopening a long‑dormant front in America's debate over guns and public safety. A proposed rule driven by the Trump administration aims to overturn a statutory ban on mailing concealable firearms.

This potential policy shift has already sparked swift backlash from state officials. Two dozen Democratic attorneys general submitted a formal letter this week opposing the regulatory update.

Why The Department Of Justice Deems The Ban Unconstitutional

In 1927, lawmakers prohibited the postal service from transporting concealable weapons unless dispatched by licensed dealers. This measure was originally designed as an effort to curb crime.

In January, the Department of Justice reviewed the restriction. Officials concluded the ban violates the Second Amendment and urged the postal agency to update its framework.

Government lawyers argued citizens retain constitutional rights to utilise federal parcel services. They stated, 'the Second Amendment precludes it from refusing to ship constitutionally protected firearms to and from law-abiding citizens, even if they are not licensed manufacturers or dealers'.

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How Proposed Regulations Alter Inter-State Gun Transportation

The postal service introduced a proposal last month to permit the mailing of pistols and revolvers. Current guidelines already allow the shipment of unloaded and securely packaged long‑barrelled rifles and shotguns.

Similar packaging mandates would apply to handguns. The agency confirmed it is evaluating public feedback before finalising the regulatory adjustments.

Under the proposed rules, individuals would be permitted by the USPS to post a weapon to someone residing within their state borders. Cross‑border transit would require owners to post the weapon addressed to themselves in the care of another person.

The Department of Justice maintains conflicting state regulations complicate lawful travel with firearms for recreation and self‑defence. They described the postal system as the 'only viable method of transportation'.

Why Attorneys General Fear Bypassed State Gun Laws

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford criticised the federal initiative. He warned the overhaul would dismantle local progress made since the 1 October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, which claimed 60 lives.

Following that event, Nevada mandated state‑administered background checks on most private firearm transfers. Ford remarked, 'Our state has suffered enough, and to suggest we make it easier for criminals and abusers to access firearms is a slap in the face to gun violence survivors and law enforcement'.

Ford and his colleagues detailed comprehensive concerns in a Monday dispatch. They warned the initiative bypasses vital state‑level requirements like standard safety courses and mental health evaluations.

Officials cautioned that police would need entirely new tracking infrastructures to monitor posted weapons. This administrative hurdle would inevitably place financial strain on local budgets.

The Trump administration just proposed a new rule allowing handguns to be mailed through the US Postal Service.



This would reverse a ban on mailing guns dating back to 1927. pic.twitter.com/G25GcAV7Xl — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 7, 2026

How Advocates And Safety Groups React To The Shift

Private couriers such as UPS and FedEx currently restrict weapon shipments to customers holding federal licences. Expanding postal access would create a more accessible alternative for private citizens.

The National Rifle Association celebrated the push as a triumph for constitutional freedoms. John Commerford, a lobbying executive, issued a supportive statement on Wednesday. He stated, 'Thanks to President Trump and his administration, USPS will finally allow these firearms to be shipped under the same commonsense safety conditions as rifles and shotguns'.

Conversely, gun control advocates warned of severe consequences. John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, argued the policy would transform the postal service into a 'gun trafficking pipeline'.

Feinblatt added that the shift would proceed 'while stripping law enforcement of the tools they need to prevent and investigate gun crime'. Ultimately, the decision regarding this federal proposal rests on administrative review.