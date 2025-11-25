Vanna White faces rising strain within her long partnership with John Donaldson after fresh hesitation over marriage sparked worries about their future.

White began dating Donaldson in 2012 which came 10 years after her split from George Santo Pietro who fathered her two children.

On an interview with People, White recalls their first meeting clearly. She says with a laugh that she looked at him and thought 'He's really cute'. She adds that they talked for a long time that night, and recalled that their link held steady from that moment. White stated that their relationship 'just works,' and explains that he lets her be herself, which she also does for him which keeps daily life calm.

Now, according to people familiar with the couple, White's uncertainty around a long-discussed ceremony in Hawaii created fresh tension within her relationship. This pause surprised those close to them since both sides once appeared ready for firm plans.

Sources reveal that Hawaii had been chosen for a ceremony meant for late this year. Those close say they appeared ready for firm dates yet plans paused once new duties surfaced.

An insider says 'They looked dead-set to make it happen later this year but her schedule got in the way. Once again Vanna is avoiding setting the date'.

A source adds that 'She wants to get married and then she doesn't and the indecision is getting on John's nerves'.

Sources Claim that White's 'Career is Taking Up All Her Time'

People near them describe their situation as stuck. They say she shows little urgency about pushing forward with wedding tasks. One insider explains that 'It's in limbo and she seems in no rush to take their relationship to the next level'.

Insiders also say her career 'is taking up all her time and head space right now so John's going to have to wait. It'll be a test of patience for sure'.

White's long role on Wheel of Fortune spans over 42 years and she also handles real estate work plus other business ventures. Each project demands planning which leaves her with reduced space for wedding tasks.

Those close to her believe that the steady work load she has keeps her attention firmly on work matters.

White Has No Plans to Retire Soon

White remains committed to her long-running job. She says she has no intention of stepping away soon. She calls cast and crew of Wheel of Fortune 'one big family', and she thinks 'It's wonderful' which shows how strong her link with the programme remains.

Sources say Donaldson supports her career. He respects her high-profile role which brings in an estimated $10 million each year.

Yet insiders also share that he hopes for a clear step forward at some stage. One source reveals that 'John loves her dearly and doesn't see why they can't commit to this now after more than a decade together but Vanna won't be pressured'. The source added that her work fills her headspace which leaves Donaldson waiting for movement.

Observers now watch for signs of progress as White and Donaldson navigate this pause in their wedding journey.