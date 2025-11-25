Kandi Burruss has spoken candidly about the emotional turmoil behind her separation from Todd Tucker, revealing that their divorce had been 'brewing for a while' despite her upbeat presence online.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed the end of their 11-year marriage in November 2025, describing the period as one of the hardest chapters of her life.

Her honesty, shared through interviews and a heartfelt Amazon Live broadcast, has resonated deeply with fans who have followed the couple since their early days on Bravo.

A Marriage Comes to an End

On 21 November, Burruss announced through People that she had filed for divorce, sharing that the decision came after 'deep thought and a lot of prayer.' She added: 'My focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.'

Burruss, 49, and Tucker, whom she married in 2014, share two young children — Ace, nine, and Blaze, six. The couple's marriage had long been part of their storyline on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where viewers saw them navigate business ventures, blended family dynamics and the pressures of reality TV.

Despite the separation, Burruss emphasised that the children are her priority and that she and Tucker are committed to co-parenting with stability and compassion.

'Life Has Been Life-ing Me': The Emotional Toll Behind The Scenes

Just days after the announcement, Burruss addressed the split during an Amazon Live broadcast on 24 November. Her candid admission pulled back the curtain on months of silent struggle.

'All the times you've been seeing me online smiling mean nothing,' she said. 'I've been going through it, child. Life has been life-ing me.'

She revealed the divorce was not sudden but the culmination of long-standing issues. She described moving through waves of sadness and strength: 'Sometimes you're cool, and sometimes you have your moments of sadness.'

As a Taurus, Burruss joked that she tends to keep her vulnerable moments private — something that wasn't always possible during her years on RHOA, where emotional transparency was expected.

Despite the turmoil, she shared that her children are 'doing well,' and both she and Tucker attended Blaze's Snow White-themed birthday party one day after the divorce news broke. Though they maintained a respectful distance, their social media tributes to Blaze underscored their commitment to co-parenting amicably.

A Reality Star's Journey Through Marriage And Fame

Burruss first rose to fame as a member of the influential R&B group Xscape before becoming a long-running fixture on Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta. She spent 14 seasons on the show before departing in 2024.

Her marriage to Tucker — a former production manager on RHOA — was heavily documented on screen, exposing the couple to both adoration and criticism.

Commentators often reference a 'reality TV curse,' noting how constant exposure, pressure from viewers and ongoing public scrutiny have contributed to many reality-star breakups.

A Candid Look at Burruss's Emotional Journey

While Burruss has not disclosed specific reasons for the divorce, her focus remains on maintaining stability for her children and protecting her own well-being. She acknowledged that the process has been emotionally taxing but insisted she is determined to move forward with resilience.

Her candid remarks have resonated with fans, many of whom praised her honesty in confronting the difficulties of divorce. Burruss's openness about her struggles highlights the human side of celebrity life, reminding audiences that behind the glamour and success, personal challenges often remain unseen.

Kandi Burruss's revelation that her marriage to Todd Tucker had been 'brewing for a while' underscores the complexity of relationships lived in the public eye. Her candid admission that 'life has been life‑ing me' reflects the emotional toll of divorce, even for a star accustomed to the spotlight.

As she navigates this new chapter, Burruss's commitment to her children and her determination to protect her peace stand out as guiding principles. For fans and followers, her honesty offers a poignant reminder that resilience and family remain at the heart of her journey.