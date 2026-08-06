Real Madrid have tied Vinicius Junior to a new six-year contract worth up to June 2032, ending months of Arsenal transfer speculation and ruling out a Premier League move for one of Europe's most sought-after forwards.

The agreement secures the long-term future of the 26-year-old Brazil international, who had entered the final 12 months of his previous deal amid growing interest from the Premier League side. Negotiations had been deadlocked for more than a year before Wednesday, when club executives and the player's representatives held a decisive meeting in the Spanish capital.

Breaking the Contract Deadlock for Vinicius Junior

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Talks were at an impasse until Real Madrid presented an improved financial package.

The player's agent, Frederico Pena, and adviser, Tata Soares, met directly with Madrid director general Jose Angel Sanchez and chief scout Juni Calafat to finalise the terms. Both camps reportedly left the discussions feeling optimistic about an imminent resolution.

Previously, the Spanish club had proposed a base salary of around £18.8 million ($25.3 million) per year, which fell short of the winger's expectations.

He was earning approximately £15 million ($20.2 million) annually in the final year of his old contract and had initially requested a new comprehensive package closer to £25.6 million ($34.6 million).

While the exact figures of the final agreement remain undisclosed (a customary stance for the Spanish club), the fresh terms were enough to convince the Brazilian to stay at what he has previously called his dream club. ESPN had reported that Madrid were open to selling the player this summer if no extension was reached, a scenario that had placed Arsenal on high alert as they looked to bolster their attacking options.

Official Real Madrid Statement on Vinicius Junior

Following the negotiations, the club released an official statement to formally announce the extension and outline his record. 'Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr have agreed to extend our player's contract, keeping him at the club until June 30, 2032,' the statement read.

Club officials highlighted his trajectory since arriving from Brazilian side Flamengo in July 2018 as a teenager. 'In his eight seasons with us, he has played 375 matches, scoring 128 goals and winning 14 trophies,' the club noted.

They listed two Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns, two UEFA Super Cups, three Spanish Supercopas, one Copa del Rey, and three Club World Cups among his honours. The statement added that his contribution has been crucial to their success, labelling him one of the most important players during a period in their institutional history.

World Cup Return Accelerates Vinicius Junior Negotiations

The contract resolution arrived shortly after the forward returned to the club's Valdebebas training base on Monday for his first official pre-season session and routine medical assessment. He had been given an extended break following his international duties and Brazil's subsequent elimination from the World Cup.

On the international stage, the winger has earned 54 caps for Brazil, scoring 13 goals. Now aged 26, he has established himself in European football, scoring goals in two separate Champions League finals.

Having finished as runner-up for the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or and securing the FIFA Best Men's Player award that same year, his contract extension ensures he will remain in Spain for the foreseeable future, ending current speculation of a Premier League transfer.