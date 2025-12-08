A simple request for service ended up costing Crystal Wilsey her job at a Cinnabon branch in Wisconsin after her aggressive and bigoted tirade against a Somali couple. The duo approached her for extra caramel on their pecan cinnamon roll, but what followed was definitely poor customer service with hostile and racist abuse.

The interaction was recorded on camera, and Wilsey can be seen shouting vile racial epithets at the customers. Her extreme rudeness and lack of professionalism were apparent in the viral video, which even the Cinnabon franchise owner found appalling, leading to her termination.

The Viral Confrontation

The altercation between Wilsey and a Somalian couple unfolded in a public space, but the ensuing outrage was private and personal for the victims. Sabrina Osman, the cousin of one of the customers, uploaded the video, which went viral almost immediately.

In the footage, Wilsey can be heard shouting the N-word at the couple. She proudly said, 'I am racist and you are a n****r. I am racist, and I'll say that to the whole entire world.'

'You're ruining your life, by the way,' the woman behind the camera said.

However, Wilsey just dismissed the customers, telling them, 'Byeeeee' while smiling and staring at the camera.

The man filming the incident questioned her about respect and told her: 'You are fired from this place motherf****r. You're not going to be working here.'

The Cinnabon employee remained undeterred and fired back by crossing her arm, gesturing to her crotch and telling the couple 'Suck it.'

She also gave the customers the finger and acted like she was the victim, telling them, 'What the f**k is wrong with you, you f**king ugly b**h, get the f–k out of my face.'

Cinnabon Takes Action

The video prompted a swift response from the brand's corporate leadership.

In a statement posted directly to the viral TikTok thread, Cinnabon confirmed that 'Cinnabon Karen' was fired. 'We've seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior,' the company stated. 'The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.'

Who Is Crystal Wilsey

Crystal Wilsey is a 43-year-old mother from Oneida, Wisconsin. Court records reveal that Wilsey had prior encounters with law enforcement and a criminal history. In February 2022, she was charged with driving while intoxicated, but the charge was dismissed two months later.

She was also charged with child endangerment in the same month and year, but this case was also dropped subsequently.

Timing Matters

The timing of Wilsey's aggressive outburst was particularly notable. The harassment followed a high-profile ICE raid of a Somali migrant community in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. According to reports, they were targeting at least 500 undocumented Somalis.

The immigration crackdown happened shortly after Donald Trump called the Somalis 'garbage.' The US president also said he didn't want them in the country.

Wilsey's personal act of verbal abuse against the Somali customers was more than just an isolated incident of rudeness; it was a clear manifestation of the broader climate of hostility directed at the Somali-American community. Her entitled demand for the couple to 'get out' echoed the rhetoric and actions of the government's immigration crackdown targeting undocumented Somali individuals for deportation.