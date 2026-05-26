Former White House cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner has renewed scrutiny over Donald Trump's health after claiming the US president appears unable to stay awake during the day, fuelling another round of online debate about the 79-year-old leader's fitness for office.

Reiner's remarks followed renewed viral clips of Trump appearing drowsy during recent public appearances, including Memorial Day commemorations at Arlington National Cemetery. While the White House has not publicly addressed the latest comments, the physician warned that chronic sleep problems and daytime somnolence can carry serious medical consequences, particularly in older adults.

Why Dr. Jonathan Reiner Says Donald Trump's Daytime Sleepiness Is Concerning

Speaking during an appearance shared by political commentator Aaron Rupar, Reiner alleged that Trump 'has severe daytime somnolence' and claimed the president 'appears to struggle to stay awake during the day.'

Read more 'Dozy Don' Strikes Again as Trump Appears to Nod Off at Memorial Day Ceremony Before Walter Reed Visit 'Dozy Don' Strikes Again as Trump Appears to Nod Off at Memorial Day Ceremony Before Walter Reed Visit

'He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room,' Reiner said. 'It was concerned yesterday that he might've fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.'

The cardiologist believed that Trump could be suffering from 'chronic insomnia,' which he described as 'a severe illness,' warning that prolonged sleep deprivation may increase the risk of dementia, cardiac complications and cognitive decline in older adults.

'It increases your cardiac risk of having a heart attack or developing congestive heart failure,' he said. 'It can produce a decline in your sort of mental functions, like it could increase depression, anxiety. So it's a real problem.'

Reiner also argued that persistent sleep disruption can effectively age a person cognitively, claiming the condition is 'equivalent to about increasing your age by about three and a half years.'

Trump has been open about his sleep habits, saying he is not a heavy sleeper. According to him, he gets only 4 to 5 hours of sleep at night.

However, one should note that he hasn't been formally diagnosed with insomnia.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner: "The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington… pic.twitter.com/e44DRs1rzI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2026

How 'Dozy Don' Nickname Followed Trump Through Multiple Public Events

Questions surrounding Trump's alertness have circulated online for months, with critics repeatedly sharing clips showing the president appearing fatigued during speeches, ceremonies and policy briefings.

The nickname 'Dozy Don' gained traction after several viral moments, including an incident in which Trump appeared to abruptly wake himself during a budget discussion before insisting he remained attentive. Another widely circulated clip from a military briefing featuring General Dan Caine reignited speculation that the president had briefly nodded off.

Critics on social media have used the footage to question Trump's stamina during his second presidency, although supporters have dismissed the clips as misleading or selectively edited. The White House has not indicated that Trump suffers from any diagnosed sleep disorder. However, the issue has repeatedly resurfaced during major public appearances, particularly lengthy ceremonial events.

Dr. Reiner Previously Raised Alarm Over Trump's Behaviour And Medical Testing

Reiner's latest remarks are not the first time the physician has publicly questioned Trump's health. In December 2025, the former White House cardiologist said he was 'seriously concerned about the health of the president' following Trump's speech at the Christmas reception.

Reiner described the address as unusually erratic, saying 'the pace of this address is manic' and arguing that 'the tone' did not 'match the festive background.' He added that Trump appeared 'unwell,' comments that triggered widespread political debate online.

The physician also challenged the White House's previous explanation regarding Trump undergoing an MRI scan at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Officials had reportedly characterised the procedure as 'routine preventative care,' though Reiner disputed that description.

'There really is no preventative cardiac MRI,' he said at the time. 'This, obviously, was performed in response to some clinical concern.'

Despite the repeated speculation, no official diagnosis supporting Reiner's claims has been publicly released by Trump's medical team. Also, Trump has continued to publicly project confidence in his health throughout his presidency.