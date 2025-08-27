Netflix's long-time record-breaker 'Red Notice' has finally been dethroned. Nearly four years after dominating the platform, the star-studded action heist has been overtaken by the animated musical sensation 'KPop Demon Hunters,' which pulled in a staggering 236 million views, surpassing 'Red Notice's' 230.9 million.

This milestone signals a dramatic shift in global streaming tastes, with audiences increasingly embracing animated, music-driven storytelling over traditional Hollywood blockbusters.

The Rise and Fall of 'Red Notice'

When 'Red Notice' premiered on Netflix in November 2021, it quickly became a phenomenon. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, the globetrotting heist delivered high-octane thrills on a reported $200 million budget, making it Netflix's most expensive production at that time.

Despite mixed critical reviews, the film attracted massive audiences, amassing 278 million hours watched in its first 28 days and setting platform records. Its blend of star power, action sequences, and global marketing helped cement its place as Netflix's most-watched movie for almost four years.

'KPop Demon Hunters' Breaks Records

The new champion, 'KPop Demon Hunters,' follows a girl group moonlighting as demon hunters in a vibrant musical fantasy. The animated feature quickly became a cultural phenomenon. According to Netflix data, it reached 236 million views since its June debut, surpassing 'Red Notice.'

Its success transcends streaming — four soundtrack songs simultaneously entered the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, an unprecedented feat that links streaming cinema and global music charts. The film's blend of catchy music, vivid animation, and K-pop cultural themes has captivated younger audiences worldwide, showcasing Netflix's strategic investment in diverse international storytelling.

A Shift in Audience Tastes

The replacement of 'Red Notice' by 'KPop Demon Hunters' highlights shifting entertainment preferences. Where 'Red Notice' relied on big-name actors and a classic action formula, 'KPop Demon Hunters' leans into music, animation, and culturally rooted narratives.

Social media buzzed with excitement, with fans expressing amazement at the film's success. While 'Red Notice' holds a middling 37% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, 'KPop Demon Hunters' enjoys rave reviews and a 97% fresh rating, boosted by passionate fan support and word-of-mouth.

K-pop's global influence has played a crucial role in boosting the film, extending the genre's reach beyond music into animation and film.

What This Means for Netflix

Netflix's change at the top of its charts reflects the evolving risks and rewards of its content strategy. 'Red Notice' was an ambitious Hollywood-style blockbuster, but its successor proves the power of niche, culturally specific storytelling with worldwide appeal.

Sequels to 'Red Notice' are already underway, featuring Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot reprising their roles. Yet the question looms whether traditional big-budget films can sustain dominance as audiences increasingly gravitate toward diverse, innovative content.