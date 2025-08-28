Luis Guzmán, star of Netflix's hit series Wednesday, left fans stunned on 26 August 2025 when he appeared to shade Jennifer Lopez during a promotional appearance on the talk show Hot Ones Versus.

The actor who plays the iconic character Gomez Adams, joined by his Wednesday co-stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday, was taking part in a one-word game when he gave Lopez a lukewarm response that immediately went viral across social media.

The Hot Ones Versus Moment

During the segment, the cast were asked to describe former collaborators using only a single word. Guzmán was quick to praise Adam Sandler as 'amazing', Catherine Zeta-Jones as 'bellísima', and Jenna Ortega as a 'prodigy'. However, when Jennifer Lopez's name was mentioned, Guzmán simply shrugged and replied with 'OK'.

The blunt remark created a sharp contrast with the glowing comments he had offered about others. His co-stars reacted instantly: Ortega giggled and closed her eyes in disbelief, Myers tried to stifle laughter, and Sunday's eyes widened in visible shock. The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about clips from the promotional tour.

Neither Guzmán nor Lopez has issued a public statement regarding the exchange, but the off-hand comment has already fuelled widespread online debate.

Guzmán and Lopez's Shared History

The unexpected shade gained extra attention because of the pair's history in Hollywood. Guzmán and Lopez previously worked together in Steven Soderbergh's acclaimed 1998 crime drama Out of Sight. Lopez starred as federal marshal Karen Sisco opposite George Clooney, while Guzmán played the criminal Chino.

Since then, both stars have built celebrated careers. Lopez has risen to global superstardom, balancing her work as an actress in films such as Selena, Hustlers and The Wedding Planner with a successful music career spanning nine studio albums.

Guzmán, meanwhile, has established himself as a respected character actor, appearing in films like Traffic, Magnolia and Boogie Nights, and most recently winning praise for his portrayal of Gomez Addams in Netflix's Wednesday.

Social Media Buzz

The Hot Ones exchange quickly spread across Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, where fans dissected every reaction from the Wednesday cast. Memes and clips were shared widely, with many calling Guzmán's delivery 'brutally honest' and 'hilarious'. One viral comment read: 'Luis calling J.Lo "ok" had me crying laughing. This was so good.'

Fans also pointed out how unusual it was to see such a candid response in a promotional setting, where stars typically deliver carefully chosen words.

The combination of Guzmán's relaxed shrug, his co-stars' shocked expressions and the mention of Lopez's name proved the perfect recipe for a viral celebrity moment.

What Both Stars Are Doing Now

While the incident has dominated headlines, both Guzmán and Lopez remain busy with new projects. Guzmán is reprising his role as Gomez Addams in Wednesday Season 2, one of Netflix's most successful series in recent years. His performance has earned praise for bringing warmth and humour to the iconic character.

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, is preparing for the October 2025 release of Kiss of the Spider Woman, a musical thriller in which she stars opposite Diego Luna. The project adds to her long list of film credits while she continues to maintain her status as one of the most recognised entertainers in the world.

Viral Celebrity Moments and Their Impact

The Guzmán-Lopez incident is the latest example of how unscripted moments during celebrity interviews can dominate headlines. In an era where promotional appearances are designed to build excitement for upcoming projects, a spontaneous remark can often outshine carefully prepared talking points.

For Guzmán, a single word was enough to spark widespread debate and place both him and Lopez at the centre of one of this week's biggest entertainment stories.