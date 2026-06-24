Wendy's shares jumped more than 30 per cent in a single session after Reddit traders launched a 'save Wendy's' campaign, turning the burger chain into the latest stock swept up in the meme‑stock boom. The surge, fuelled by a viral post on r/WallStreetBets and a rush of retail buying, has reignited questions over how far social‑media momentum can move markets regardless of concerns about the company's underlying business.

Reddit 'Save Wendy's' Push Sends Shares Soaring

Wendy's shares surged on Wednesday after retail investors on Reddit rallied around the fast‑food chain, turning the company into the latest meme‑stock target.

The stock climbed more than 30 per cent during the session, reaching an intraday high of $8.89 before closing at $7.87, according to Google Finance data. Trading volume also spiked, with more than 100 million shares changing hands as investors reacted to the online campaign.

The move was linked to a post on the r/WallStreetBets community from user u/ElegantCombination43, which called on investors to 'save Wendy's before it's too late'.

The Reddit post gained attention by combining brand loyalty with concerns over the company's recent struggles. The message attracted retail traders who framed buying the stock as a way to support a familiar American brand.

The post was later removed and then reportedly restored by moderators, adding to the attention around the discussion.

Traders Eye Short Interest And Meme‑Stock History

The rally quickly moved beyond Reddit, with traders on X debating whether Wendy's could become the latest stock to experience a meme-driven short squeeze.

A short squeeze occurs when investors who have bet against a stock are forced to buy shares back as prices rise, potentially adding further upward pressure. However, high short interest alone does not guarantee that a squeeze will happen.

Recent market data showed short interest in Wendy's stock was approaching one‑third of its available float, a level that attracted attention from traders looking for signs of increased volatility.

Lee Roach, an investor commentary account on X, pointed to the company's short interest and brand recognition, writing that '$WEN is likely to short squeeze here'. He compared the stock's setup with previous meme-stock names, adding that Wendy's was 'an iconic American brand like GameStop and AMC'.

XCLUSIVE UPDATE: New meme stock Wendy's $WEN soars 30% with trading halted at one point late last night.



The original post has been undeleted by the mods on WSB. We repeat THE MODS UNDELETED THE POSTS.



At the time of posting $6.50 — now it’s over $8+



The… https://t.co/Ys9VQ1uOJU pic.twitter.com/TgAg42IVM6 — CTMZ (@_CXMZ) June 24, 2026

Other traders focused on the speed of the move. CTMZ, an account covering market activity on X, wrote that Wendy's had become a 'new meme stock' after shares jumped 30 per cent and trading was halted at one point, while noting there had been no comment from Wendy's at the time of posting.

The discussion reflects a familiar pattern from previous meme‑stock rallies, where retail investors focus on short interest, online momentum and brand identity. Whether those factors lead to a sustained move depends on market conditions and continued investor demand.

Brand Nostalgia Versus Business Concerns

The Reddit rally also highlighted the tension between enthusiasm for the Wendy's brand and concerns about the company's performance.

Read more Holding Cash in a Stocks ISA? You Could Soon Face a 22% Tax Charge Holding Cash in a Stocks ISA? You Could Soon Face a 22% Tax Charge

Some investors supporting the stock have also criticised parts of the customer experience, including higher prices, smaller portions and changes to the fast‑food chain's value proposition.

That contrast has become a recurring feature of meme‑stock movements. Investors can rally behind companies they feel connected to while still debating the strength of the underlying business.

Wendy's has faced pressure in recent years as the wider fast‑food industry deals with changing consumer habits, inflation pressures and increased competition. The company's shares had fallen significantly from previous highs before the latest surge.

Leadership Shake‑Up Adds Another Twist

The share rally came shortly after Wendy's announced a leadership change.

The company named Steve Cirulis, formerly of Potbelly Corporation, as its new chief financial officer while also taking on a chief strategy role. The appointment comes as Wendy's works to address broader business challenges.

The leadership change added another factor for investors weighing whether the company's outlook could improve beyond the immediate Reddit‑driven momentum.

Wendy's Shares Hold Gains After Viral Spike

Wendy's shares were trading at $7.87 (£5.82) as of 9:16pm BST on Thursday, according to Google Finance data, after the stock closed 25.74 per cent higher on the day.

The sudden move shows how quickly online communities can influence market attention. But the longer‑term direction of Wendy's stock will depend on whether the company can improve its underlying performance and whether retail investor interest continues.

For now, Wendy's has joined the list of companies caught in the continuing influence of meme‑stock culture, where social‑media communities, brand recognition and market speculation can collide in unexpected ways.