AMC Entertainment shares jumped about 14% on Monday. The cinema chain had just reported the highest quarterly revenue and profit measures in its 106-year history. Chief executive Adam Aron pointed to a run of upcoming blockbusters as the reason he expects that momentum to hold: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and Avengers: Doomsday.

The stock is surging because the numbers were genuinely strong. Second-quarter revenue rose about 14% from a year earlier to roughly $1.6B, while adjusted earnings, a measure the company watches closely, climbed 70% to a record $321.4M. It was the first time AMC had passed $300M on that measure in a single quarter.

What Drove the Record Quarter

The films named in the headline are not the ones that powered these results, because they are still to come. The second quarter, which ran from April to June, was instead carried by titles already on screens, led by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Toy Story 5. In all, six films opened above $75M in the United States during the period.

The wider market helped too. The total US box office reached about $2.99B in the quarter, up 10.7% on a year earlier. Aron said that made it the biggest box-office quarter in seven years, and the fifth biggest on record. The chart below sets out how AMC's own headline figures moved.

One number ran the other way. AMC still lost money on a net basis, and the loss widened to $11.4M from $4.7M a year earlier. Record revenue and record adjusted earnings can still sit alongside a net loss. The adjusted figure strips out costs such as interest payments and depreciation. AMC still carries billions in debt from the pandemic years, and those costs remain heavy enough to tip the final result into the red.

The company has been chipping away at those debts. Aron said AMC refinanced $400M of borrowings, raised about $285M through share sales, and began paying down another $282M. Taken together, he said, the balance-sheet steps since the end of 2020 will soon have cut the chain's principal debt by around $1.7B.

The Films Aron Is Betting On

The forward slate is where the headline films come in. The Odyssey opened just after the quarter closed. Aron pointed to it, along with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and Avengers: Doomsday, as the reason 2026 could become the strongest year for cinemas since the pandemic.

Early signs from The Odyssey were strong. AMC said 4.3 million guests visited its AMC and Odeon sites over the film's opening weekend. That weekend brought in a reported $124M at the US box office. The timeline below shows which films sit in the quarter just reported and which are still to arrive.

Whether the momentum holds depends on films that have not yet been released. So the projections are Aron's expectations, not settled facts. The company has told investors that it needs a domestic box office of about $10.4B a year just to break even on cash flow. A strong slate still has to fill seats.

For now, the market has taken the update well, and the double-digit share jump reflects both a record quarter and an upbeat outlook. Set against that is a business that is still loss-making and still working through the debts it took on to survive the pandemic shutdowns.

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