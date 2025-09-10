Two young American women recently went viral on TikTok after claiming they tried to fly from Rome to Nice, France, but mistakenly ended up on a flight to Tunis, Tunisia.

Brittney Dzialo and her friend documented the ordeal in a series of videos that have racked up tens of millions of views, sparking a heated debate online. While some viewers expressed sympathy for their confusion, others questioned whether the mishap was genuine, scrutinising their knowledge of geography, ticket details, and travel procedures.

The story has left TikTok users divided, with viral commentary ranging from disbelief to ridicule.

What Really Happened on the Flight?

According to Dzialo, the confusion began after they missed their original Rome-to-Nice flight. They approached the airline for assistance and were instructed to go to Tunisair, Tunisia's national airline, to book alternative tickets. Unaware of the misunderstanding, they purchased tickets to Tunis instead of Nice.

Once onboard, a fellow cabin crew member clarified the situation. 'Is this going to Nice?' one of the women asked. 'Tunis, yeah,' the passenger replied. The pronunciation difference, 'Nice' as in neese, versus 'Tunis' as in too-neese, apparently contributed to the mix-up.

Despite realising the mistake mid-flight, airline staff informed them it was too late to deboard. Hours later in Tunis, they were able to arrange onward travel to France.

Dzialo shared a post in front of a fountain with the caption: 'NICE COMMA FRANCE,' confirming they eventually reached their intended destination.

TikTok Divided: Geography Questions and Scepticism

The TikTok videos sparked widespread commentary, with many questioning the plausibility of the incident. One user commented on their video, asking, 'How would you not notice the destination on the ticket??' Another wrote, 'Did you not see the big screen that said 'Tunis' at the gate?'

Commenters noted multiple points where the women could have realised the error before boarding, calling it 'impossible and unbelievable.'

Some reactions leaned into humour, mocking the duo's repeated references to 'Africa' as though it were a country. A user wrote, 'We're going to Africa?? Omg idk Brittany,' while another added, 'Geography is illegal in America.'

Others highlighted the simple fact that Tunis is a city in Tunisia, a North African country, not 'Africa' in general. In fact, many users suggested that they explore the city and ask them to turn the mishap into an opportunity.

Meanwhile, some users emphasised the absurdity of the online backlash. A user joked, 'Tunis, to Nice, close enough,' while another added, 'Did no one read the sign AT THE GATE???' The discussions reflected both humour and frustration with the seemingly avoidable mistake.

Anticipating the Next Viral Twist

Brittney Dzialo has clarified in the TikTok comments that the sequence of events unfolded exactly as described. 'Exactly what happened 😭,' she wrote, reinforcing that this was a genuine travel mishap. Still, scepticism remains, with TikTok users dissecting every detail, from ticket handling to interactions with airline personnel.

Whether their Tunis misadventure was genuine or a clever TikTok stunt, the story offered plenty of perspectives for the two women and for viewers alike to fathom. It also serves as another chapter in the endless series of airport mishaps and travel mix-ups that continue to amuse and sometimes educate travellers around the world.