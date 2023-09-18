Comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in a joint investigation between The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Over the course of 12 months, the media publications have been studying the past and present behaviour of the 48-year-old.

Four women, who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Brand between the years 2006 and 2013, have since come forward.

On Saturday 16 September, Channel 4 Dispatches released a documentary that highlights Russel Brand's treatment of women. The inside scoop has been dubbed: 'Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches'.

A woman, who spoke to The Sunday Times, accused Brand of sexual and emotional abuse during their 3-month relationship in 2006. At the time, Brand was 30 years of age and a BBC Radio presenter. The girl was just 16-years-old.

The woman spoke to reporters of her past, explaining that when she revealed to the comedian that she was just 16 years old, he insisted that she change his name in her phone to "Carly" to deceive her parents into thinking the pair had parted ways.

The woman also recalled that Brand would look through her shopping bags and judge her purchases. She remembered how Brand allegedly picked up a dress and ordered: "You're wearing this on our date this week."

The woman continued to describe her relationship with the host of Big Brother's Big Mouth, saying that it was "isolating" and the same as grooming.

The woman, who was part of the alleged relationship with Brand at just 16 years old, contacted his literary agent. At the time, Brand's literary agent was the co-founder of Tavistock Wood, the talent agency.

According to the woman, the talent agency told her that a lawyer who was representing Brand denied the allegations.

In 2020, Tavistock Wood released a statement that cut ties with the comedian. The statement read: "Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand."

Another ex-partner of Brand, Jordan Martin, claims that she was emotionally abused and sexually and physically assaulted during their seven-month relationship.

Martin revealed that the comedian assaulted her at a hotel in Manchester, where he became angry, destroyed her phone and touched her sexually. In her book, of which Brand has never challenged, Martin continued to recall that she "was not ready for this intrusion".

In the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, another woman accuses Brand of sexual assault. This time, the woman speaks to reporters about how Brand allegedly raped her against a wall at his Los Angeles home in 2012.

In the documentary, the woman declared: "July 1st 2012 was when my rape happened. I was out late and he happened to call me and say, 'I've had a really bad day, please come over'... The door was unlocked, I just walked into his place, [and] he comes running out of the bedroom naked."

"He came at me with kisses and stuff which was kind of fun, and then it wasn't then fun when I couldn't move. I knew what he wanted from me at that point," the woman continued.

Speaking of her trauma, the woman said: "He pushed me up against a wall... He is grabbing at my underwear, pulling it to the side and I am telling him to get off of me but he won't get off."

Shortly after the incident, Brand sent messages to the woman, apologising for his "crazy and selfish" behaviour.

In the same month, July 2012, Brand and singer Katy Perry's divorce was finalised.

A year later, and again in his LA home, Brand has been accused of assaulting another woman.

After telling reporters that she had met Brand at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting before working together, a woman revealed that the presenter had pinned her down as he tried to kiss her and remove her clothes.

The woman said: "I was screaming: 'What are you doing, stop, please, you're my friend!'"

After being questioned on why she never formally reported him until now, the woman explained that she feared the allegation would affect her career.

A former co-worker, whose name has been removed for confidential reasons, spoke of Brand giving his hotel address to audience members during shows. The woman also noted that a running theme was that the chosen girls were always aged 18 to 22 years old.

"It felt like we were essentially taking lambs into slaughter, and it was really horrible to listen to those women being so distressed and so upset," she said.

One woman, who worked on set with Brand, recalled: "I think I must have gone to see what he wanted for lunch and when he turned around, I saw that he had his penis out of his shorts and trousers, and it was in his hands."

Despite their employment contract forbidding sexual relations between employees, the anonymous woman continued to tell reporters that Brand had asked her to perform sexual acts on him.