In 2027, many workers in the UK will see their weekly hours cut to just three days, marking a significant change in the country's approach to work. This shift is not driven by a sudden economic crisis but by the strategic use of 'substitute' bank holidays that extend time off.

The move shows how planned holiday arrangements can reshape the traditional five-day working week, offering workers more extended breaks without necessarily reducing annual leave. The most striking example occurs over Christmas 2027, with Christmas Day on Saturday, 25 December and Boxing Day on Sunday, 26 December.

Understanding the Three-Day Week in the UK

The UK government announced that in 2027, a three-day working week will be enforced for many employees. This decision is linked to the way bank holidays are scheduled when they fall on weekends. When a bank holiday lands on a Saturday or Sunday, a 'substitute' weekday becomes a bank holiday, usually the following Monday. This system results in extra days off, which can be utilised to create longer holiday periods.

Read more Minimum Wage 2026 Rises to £12.71 from April as Pay Boost Kicks In Minimum Wage 2026 Rises to £12.71 from April as Pay Boost Kicks In

In 2027, the arrangement will be particularly notable over the Christmas period. Christmas Day falls on a Saturday, with Boxing Day on Sunday. As a result, the substitute bank holidays are scheduled for Monday, 27 December, and Tuesday, 28 December. These dates, combined with Christmas Day and Boxing Day, provide an opportunity for a prolonged holiday period. If workers take just a few days of annual leave, they can enjoy a break that lasts from 25 December 2027 to 3 January 2028.

The government has clarified that employers are not required to pay workers for bank holidays unless they normally do so. They also note that bank holidays can influence when benefits are paid. The official stance states: 'If a bank holiday is on a weekend, a substitute weekday becomes a bank holiday, normally the following Monday.'

Why the Three-Day Week Is Being Enforced

The move towards a three-day working week in 2027 is not a sudden policy but a consequence of how bank holidays are scheduled. It leverages the arrangement that when holidays fall on weekends, extended time off can be created without altering the standard working calendar. This is seen as a way to provide workers with more rest periods, especially during key holiday seasons like Christmas and New Year.

The timing of these extended breaks can also be strategic for holiday planning. With the Christmas holiday period spanning from 25 December 2026 to 3 January 2027, workers can plan their annual leave to maximise their time off. For example, taking just two days of leave on 30 and 31 December can extend the holiday to ten days, including the weekends and public holidays.

This approach effectively allows employees to turn a limited number of leave days into a long stretch of rest.

Implications for Work and Holiday Planning

The planned three-day week is not just about Christmas. Throughout 2027, the calendar features multiple bank holidays that can be combined with strategic leave to create extended breaks. The early May bank holiday, for instance, falls on a Monday, allowing a long weekend if employees take days off around it.

Similarly, the Spring Bank Holiday on 31 May and the Summer bank holiday on 30 August offer more opportunities for long holidays. The summer holiday period can be extended by planning leave around the late August bank holiday.

In 2026, strategic leave planning can turn 28 days of annual leave into 61 days of holiday or as many as 143 days off if weekends are included. This approach could see many workers enjoying up to 40% of the year off, including weekends, bank holidays, and authorised leave.